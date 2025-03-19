Call It Closed Welcomes Trish Mancini, Bringing Expertise and Heart to Real Estate in East Tennessee and Kentucky

Trish Mancini joins Call It Closed International Realty (CIC), bringing passion and expertise to East Tennessee & Kentucky real estate.

My passion for this profession stems from a deep desire to help people find not just a house, but a place to truly call home.” — Trish Mancini

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call It Closed is thrilled to announce the addition of Trish Mancini to its growing team of real estate professionals. Trish brings a unique blend of dedication, experience, and a genuine passion for helping clients find their perfect home in East Tennessee and Kentucky.A proud Kentucky native and current resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, Trish understands the distinctive charm of the Southeast. Her journey is as diverse as the regions she serves, encompassing years of service in the Air Force and coaching high school cheerleading in the Midwest and West. Her desire to return to the familiar landscapes east of the Mississippi River led her to a fulfilling career in real estate.“Home is where the heart is, and for me, that heart beats strongest in the scenic landscapes of Kentucky and the bustling suburbs of Tennessee,” says Trish Mancini. “My passion for this profession stems from a deep desire to help people find not just a house, but a place to truly call home.”Trish’s approach is tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers, guiding relocations, navigating the luxury market, or maximizing returns for sellers, she prioritizes listening, understanding, and acting with her clients’ best interests in mind. Her extensive market knowledge and years of experience ensure that her clients achieve their real estate goals.“We are delighted to welcome Trish to the Call It Closed family,” says Chad Osborne, CEO & Co-Founder. “Her dedication to her clients, combined with her extensive knowledge of the region and her commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, makes her a valuable asset to our team and our clients.”Trish is committed to providing comprehensive and advanced service by staying abreast of the latest industry trends and technologies. Her expertise spans East Tennessee, as well as South Central and Eastern Kentucky.“If you’re looking for a dedicated, knowledgeable, and genuinely caring realtor, your search ends here,” Trish adds. “Let me help you find your place to call home. Welcome to our family, where your real estate dreams are my top priority.”About Call It Closed: Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

