SBA Sets Dates for Free National Small Business Week Virtual Summit

Summit will feature educational workshops, networking opportunities and information about federal resources

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses and an SBA resource partner, set the dates for the 2025 National Small Business Week virtual summit. The free two-day online event will take place May 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and registration is required.

The virtual summit will feature educational workshops presented by cosponsors, access to federal resources, and networking and mentorship opportunities. Participants will be able to learn about a wide range of topics including manufacturing, digital marketing, cybersecurity and AI, cryptocurrency and online business resources. A detailed agenda and list of speakers for the virtual summit will be published soon.

“Fostering small business growth is at the heart of what we do, and the National Small Business Week virtual summit embodies that commitment,” SCORE CEO Bridget Weston said. “SCORE is proud to once again co-host this event with the SBA. We’re looking forward to this opportunity to empower entrepreneurs with the timely, useful resources and information they need to launch and grow their businesses.”

The National Small Business Week virtual summit is part of SBA’s year-round efforts to leverage technology to reach small business owners in communities across America. An in-person, national award celebration will take place on May 5 in Washington, D.C., and local winners will be recognized at award events across the nation.

Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit and registration are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

###

About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #24-44-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

SBA HQ Press Team U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.