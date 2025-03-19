Attorney General Bonta: Eligible Californians May Submit Taxes for Free

Offers tips to Californians amid tax season

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert urging Californians to learn about free or low-cost tax filing options. As Tax Day approaches, many Californians may seek out assistance with filing their state and federal tax returns. Through the IRS Direct File and CalFile programs, eligible California taxpayers can file their 2024 federal and state taxes for free.

“For many families, tax season brings an opportunity to get a catch up on bills, build some financial breathing room for emergencies, or finally take the car in for repairs,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Many consumers turn to third-party tax preparation services for help filing their tax returns and too often wind up paying when they could file for free. To keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets, I encourage Californians to file early and find out if they qualify for free tax help.”

IRS Direct File and CalFile allow eligible taxpayers to file federal and state tax returns, respectively, free of charge, quickly, and securely. By removing barriers to filing, these programs may allow consumers to get tax refunds and claim critical tax benefits like California’s Earned Income Tax Credit and Young Child Tax Credit. After completing their federal return with IRS Direct File, California taxpayers are provided a link to CalFile to complete their state tax return for free.

IRS Direct File is a free service that allows eligible taxpayers to electronically file their federal tax returns directly with the IRS. To see if you qualify, check here.

Franchise Tax Board's CalFile is California's free e-filing service for state tax returns. The FTB's CalFile program allows qualified individuals to quickly e-file their state tax return directly to the FTB, free of charge. To see if you qualify, check here.

MORE TAX PREPARATION RESOURCES:

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax help to people who make $64,000 or less annually, persons with disabilities, and people who do not understand English well. The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those over 60, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues. More information on these programs is available here.

More Cash in your Pocket: You may qualify for cash back or a reduction of the tax you owe under the Earned Income Tax Credit and the California Earned Income Tax Credit programs.

You may qualify for cash back or a reduction of the tax you owe under the Earned Income Tax Credit and the California Earned Income Tax Credit programs. Need more time to prepare? You can use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension, regardless of your income. You will then have until October 15 to file a return. More information on how to request an extension can be found on the IRS website.

You can use IRS Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension, regardless of your income. You will then have until October 15 to file a return. More information on how to request an extension can be found on the IRS website. Find a Reputable Tax Preparer: If you decide to hire a tax preparer, make sure your tax preparer is reputable and qualified to provide tax services. In California, only an attorney, certified public accountant (CPA), IRS-enrolled agent, or registered-tax preparer can prepare tax returns for a fee. To confirm whether a tax preparer is registered with the IRS, check here.

If you believe you have been the victim of a tax-related scam or other misconduct, you can file a complaint with our office at oag.ca.gov/report or with the IRS.

To learn about how to protect yourself and your loved ones against fraud, visit our website at https://oag.ca.gov/consumers/general/taxes.