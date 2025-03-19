Mayor Michelle Wu to Announce Expansion of Boston Family Days at State of the City Address

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Tonight, at her State of the City Address, Mayor Michelle Wu will celebrate the latest expansion of Boston Family Days. This spring, the City will expand Boston Family Days to include a new pilot program adding performing arts to the wide range of cultural institutions accessible to students and families for free. Families will be able to enjoy performances at seven of Boston’s leading performing arts organizations, including Arts Emerson, The Boston Ballet, The Boch Center, The Huntington Theatre, the Boston Lyric Opera, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and The Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University. Additionally, starting in April 2025 in time to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Patriots' Day, every student living in Boston enrolled in grades K-12 or Boston Pre-K will get free admission along with up to two guests at three new historical museums: the Paul Revere House, Old North Illuminated, and the USS Constitution Museum. Revolutionary Spaces, which operates the Old State House and Old South Meeting House, will be added to the program later this spring.

“Delivering an excellent education for every Boston student means making the entire city their classroom. Boston’s world-class arts and cultural institutions are pillars of Boston’s vibrant community and economy, and I’m so grateful for their partnership to show our young people the world,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re thrilled to add performing arts organizations and historical sites to our Boston Family Days program. Thank you to all of our partners for their support to make this program possible.”

More than 50,000 Boston students and their guests have already enjoyed free visits through Boston Family Days so far, including thousands who experienced these institutions for the very first time. The City will have more details to share in the coming weeks about which performances will be accessible to Boston families as part of this new pilot expansion. The program will be designed so certain performance dates will be available to families as part of Boston Family Days.

This expansion builds on Mayor Wu’s efforts to make Boston the most family-friendly city in the country. At the 2024 State of the City Address, Mayor Wu announced the BPS Sundays pilot program, and in December the City expanded the program as Boston Family Days. The free access experience expanded to include all Boston school-aged children and their families and added three new participating cultural institutions: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and the Museum of African American History.

Through Boston Family Days, students and their families also have access to Boston Children’s Museum, the Franklin Park Zoo, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Science, and the New England Aquarium.

Boston Family Days is supported through a public-private partnership between the City of Boston and civic, corporate, and philanthropic partners. Supporters include Amazon, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, Barr Foundation, Bob and Michelle Atchinson, and Jim and Cathy Stone.

“This expansion of Boston Family Days is an incredibly exciting step forward in our unwavering commitment to make arts and culture accessible to every young person in our City,” said Kenny Mascary, Interim Chief, Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture. “By adding four new museums and, for the first time, incorporating live music, theater, and dance, we are creating new ways for every young person in Boston to experience the transformative power of the arts. We’re excited for the ways Boston Family Days will continue to inspire, connect and support future generations of creative organizers, performers, entrepreneurs, scientists, educators, healers, and change makers.”

"Emerson College and ArtsEmerson are thrilled to join the Mayor's initiative to expand access to the cultural arts within the city and provide new opportunities for all families across the City to experience the arts," said Ronee Penoi, Interim Executive Director of Emerson's Office of the Arts & ArtsEmerson Director of Artistic Programming.

“Boston Ballet is excited to participate in Boston Family Days to extend our mission of making ballet inclusive and accessible to all. This initiative’s goals are strongly aligned with our current Community Partnerships ticketing access program, which has enabled thousands to experience ballet for the first time. We are looking forward to welcoming even more families throughout Boston into the magic of our performances through this partnership with the city,” said Executive Director Ming Min Hui.

"The Boch Center is thrilled to team up with Mayor Wu and the City of Boston for Boston Family Days. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome BPS students and families to our historic venues for some amazing performances in the months ahead," said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO, Boch Center.

“Serving Boston’s young people and community is a core value at The Huntington, and we are thrilled that Mayor Wu’s Boston Family Days will allow us to welcome even more Boston families to experience the joy and power of a communal theatre experience, and to take advantage of all of the incredible arts opportunities our vibrant city has to offer,” said Huntington Theatre Company Artistic Director Loretta Greco.

“Early exposure to the arts has lifelong benefits, fostering empathy and helping children develop a lasting appreciation that they carry into adulthood,” said Bradley Vernatter, Stanford Calderwood General Director & CEO of Boston Lyric Opera. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture for Boston Family Days. Now more than ever, families—and all of us—need opportunities to connect through art and music. These shared experiences create strong communities."

“At the BSO, access to arts and culture is a fundamental value, and we are proud to stand with the Mayor and our peer organizations in ensuring that kids and their families across our city can enjoy the singular experience of live performance,” said Chad Smith, the CEO and President of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is excited to partner in the expansion of Boston Family Days. Increasing access for the families of Boston to the city's outstanding arts institutions is a shared priority. As Boston's only professional theatre dedicated to serving children and families, Wheelock Family Theatre's participation in Boston Family Days embraces our 44-year commitment as a ‘theatre for everyone,'” said Harvey Young, Dean of the Boston University College of Fine Arts.

"We are looking forward to joining Boston Family Days and excited to welcome Boston children starting in April so they can learn about 'Old Ironsides' and let their imaginations set sail. Experiencing history, science, and civics in a way that connects them not just to the past, but to the future of our city is our goal,” said Dennis Langwell, Chairman, USS Constitution Museum.

"We are thrilled to be part of Boston Family Days as an extension of our efforts to encourage residents of Boston to rediscover the Paul Revere House especially during the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution," said Nina Zannieri, Executive Director Paul Revere Memorial Association/Paul Revere House.

"Old North Church Historic Site is a place where everyone can see themselves reflected in our nation's history. We hope our new research and programming inspire BPS students to be courageous and compassionate leaders in their communities," said Nikki Stewart, Executive Director, Old North Illuminated.

“Revolutionary Spaces is thrilled to join the City of Boston’s Boston Family Days program, expanding access to the Old State House and Old South Meeting House for more families across our community. These historic sites have long been places where people gather to explore the ideas and events that shaped our nation, and we are committed to making them more accessible to all. Through this partnership, we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to engage with Boston’s revolutionary history in ways that inspire and connect us to our shared past,” said Nathaniel Sheidley, President & CEO, Revolutionary Spaces.