SOAPSTANDLE LLC – EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISTION OF BRIX SOAP CO.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoapStandle is thrilled to announce the acquisition of inventory and intellectual property from Brix Soap Co., the manufacturer of the Brix Soap Case—known as “The Best Damn Soap Case.” This marks a significant evolution in the SoapStandle product line, further cementing the brand as a leader in soap longevity and lifestyle solutions, as well as its dedication to offering soap accessories that enhance the bar soap experience.Manufactured in the USA, SoapStandle is a simple, smart, and sustainable tool that elevates bar soap by attaching to and staying with the bar, allowing air to circulate 360º and the bar to dry, extending the life of the bar and eliminating the ‘mess’ typical of bar soap. The Brix Soap Case, a design originally inspired by SoapStandle, secures the bar soap in place for hassle-free, mess-free use and travel, making it a natural complement to the existing SoapStandle lineup.With this integration, SoapStandle’s product portfolio now provides a full-range of soap-enhancing solutions, including the original SoapStandle (for flat bars), the curved SoapStandle (for rounded bars), the mini SoapStandle (ideal for shampoo bars), the stainless steel SoapStandle (a permanent, durable option), the SoapStandle platform (a premium soap dish alternative), and now, two distinct soap case designs (optimal for travel). The “Best Damn Soap Case” (available now) and the “Damn, This One Might Be Better Soap Case!” (available in the fourth quarter of 2025).SoapStandle’s Founder, Jimmy Gould, expressed his excitement, “We’re thrilled to be adding the Brix Soap Case to the SoapStandle product family. This allows us to go ‘on the road’ with all the great things a SoapStandle creates -- eliminating soap goo, providing a no-slip grip and extending the life of soap, shampoo and beauty bars.” Cam Ellis, the Founder of Brix, says “SoapStandle is the natural home for the Brix case – it was the original inspiration and I look forward to seeing where the entire range of SoapStandle products goes.”This strategic purchase underscores SoapStandle as a category-defining brand, committed to providing innovative hygiene solutions.SoapStandle is available for purchase throughout the US and in its Amazon shop or at soapstandle.com To find out more information about the brand and “The Goo Proliferation Factor” results, visit SoapStandle.com and follow @soapstandle on Instagram # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SoapStandle and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

