The Clearing House SVP of Product Strategy Ben Isaacson Named Co-Chair of Financial Data Exchange (FDX) Board 

Ben Isaacson Joins Jane Barratt as Co-Chair of FDX Board

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Data Exchange (FDX), a CFPB-recognized standard-setting body for Open Banking in the U.S., recently announced that Ben Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at The Clearing House, has been appointed as FDX Board Co-Chair. Isaacson has been a member of the FDX Board since 2019 and brings extensive expertise in financial data standards, payments innovation, and industry collaboration.

“We are very grateful to have Ben stepping into this role at such a pivotal time for the industry,” shared Kevin Feltes, CEO of FDX. “His leadership and long-standing commitment to advancing industry standards will be invaluable as we continue driving forward on key initiatives in financial data sharing.”

As SVP of Product Strategy at The Clearing House, Isaacson has worked closely with financial institutions, regulators, and industry stakeholders to modernize financial data standards. His leadership in driving innovation aligns with FDX’s mission to create a unified, interoperable, and more secure open banking ecosystem.

“I’m honored to step into the role of FDX Co-Chair and continue working alongside Jane Barratt and the broader FDX community,” said Ben Isaacson. “FDX has made incredible progress in standardizing more secure data sharing, and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success.”

About FDX

Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is a non-profit organization operating in the US and Canada that is dedicated to unifying the ﬁnancial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers users through its commitment to the development, growth, and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.

