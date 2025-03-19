Lexitas Reaffirms Ethical Commitment Amidst Court Reporters Board Advisory on Outcome-Based Fees

HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a recent advisory issued by the Court Reporters Board of California, Lexitas reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing ethical and legally compliant legal services. The board’s statement clarifies that outcome-based payment structures may violate multiple legal and professional standards governing court reporting services.

"The integrity of the legal process rests on a bedrock of fairness and impartiality," said Lexitas CEO Nishat Mehta. "We are committed to providing critical services to our clients that uphold the law, protect all parties involved, and foster trust in the legal system. It is imperative that all legal support firms, including those that provide court reporting services, operate with the same ethical responsibility."

On March 14, 2025, the Court Reporters Board of California issued the following guidance:

“The practice of basing fees on the outcome of a case could violate the following provisions of law:

CCP 2025.320(a) – The officer/licensee shall not be financially interested in the action.

CCP 2025.320(b) – All products/services must be offered to all parties attending a proceeding.

CCR 2475(b)(6) of the Professional Standards of Practice – The officer/licensee will act without bias toward, or prejudice against, any parties and/or their attorneys.

CCR 2475(b)(7) of the Professional Standards of Practice – The officer/licensee will not enter into, arrange, or participate in a relationship in which compensation for reporting services is based upon the outcome of the proceeding.

Court reporting firms must follow the same statutes that apply to licensees, and any firm that is determined to have adopted practices that run afoul of the above provisions may be subject to discipline.”

“Lexitas adheres to the highest ethical standards, maintaining compliance with California law and impartiality in all proceedings,” said Chief Legal Officer Ryan Casey.

“We do not engage in outcome-based fee arrangements because we recognize the inherent risks of bias and financial interest in legal outcomes, practices that compromise the integrity of the legal system,” said Casey.

The advisory from the Court Reporters Board of California serves as an important reminder that firms operating in violation of these regulations may face disciplinary action. Clients and legal professionals seeking court reporting services should remain vigilant in selecting providers that uphold legal and ethical best practices.

