British Mayoral Delegation Visits Shenzhen to Strengthen UK-China Business Ties

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A senior delegation of UK Mayors and Deputy Mayors visited Shenzhen this week to explore business opportunities, strengthen relationships, and promote bilateral trade between the UK and South China. The delegation was welcomed by the Chairman of British Chamber of Commerce in South China (BritCham SC) Mark Clayton and the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) and engaged with key industry leaders, government representatives, and innovative enterprises.Believed to be the largest-ever UK civic delegation to China, the delegation included:• Richard Parker, Mayor of West Midlands• Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor of London• Paul Dennet, Deputy Mayor of Manchester• Mike Wharton, Deputy Mayor of Liverpool• Nadine Peatfield, Deputy Mayor of East Midlands• Sarah Mann, HM Consul-General, British Consulate-General Guangzhou• Trevor Lewis, Head of Trade & Investment, British Consulate-General GuangzhouDuring their visit, the delegation engaged in high-level discussions with leading Chinese companies, including BYD, Honor, Tencent, and Mindray, and toured Yantian Port, one of the busiest container ports in the world. A key highlight of the visit was the official meeting with the Shenzhen Mayor, which focused on deepening trade and investment collaboration between UK regions and South China.Mark Clayton, Chairman of BritCham South China and CFO of British manufacturing group C2W, commented on the significance of the visit:“I have seen more UK delegations visit China in the past six weeks than in the last six years. The size and seniority of this delegation demonstrate that both the UK and South China are open for business. I implore everyone to reach across the table, to build relationships, and to work together to help UK and China businesses succeed. I also extend an invitation to all delegates to visit our Shield Works in Zhuhai on their next trip, to see a world-class IP-secure British factory operating in China—the perfect manufacturing partner for tech scaleups.”In addition to official meetings and site visits, the delegation attended a Welcome Reception hosted by the British Consulate-General in Guangzhou, BritCham SC, and CBBC. London & Partners also brought a delegation of 15 UK technology companies to the reception, fostering new business connections between UK and Chinese enterprises.The visit underscores the ongoing commitment of UK businesses and government representatives to strengthening commercial ties with South China. With Shenzhen recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cities, the exchange provided valuable insights and opportunities for UK companies looking to expand in the region.About the British Chamber of Commerce in South ChinaBritCham South China (BritCham SC) is a not-for-profit membership organization representing British businesses operating in South China. The Chamber works to support UK companies by facilitating business networking, government engagement, and market insights. It plays a key role in promoting trade and investment between the UK and China.About C2W GroupChina 2 West (C2W Group) is a 100% British-owned manufacturing and supply chain management company, supporting businesses with product development, quality control, and production in China. C2W owns and operates Shield Works, a state-of-the-art OEM manufacturing facility in Zhuhai, offering IP-secure manufacturing solutions for international clients.Hyperlinks

