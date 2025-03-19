Dennis Smith Entertainment Publishes New Insights on New Orleans-Inspired Event Planning

New Articles Offer Guidance on Incorporating New Orleans-Inspired Elements into Luxury Events

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment has released two articles providing detailed information on incorporating New Orleans elements into events and highlighting venues in the city. The publications aim to serve event planners, corporate clients, and individuals seeking to create events with authentic New Orleans influences.The first article, " Ultimate Mardi Gras Party Ideas: Creating New Orleans-Style Entertainment Experiences," focuses on ways to incorporate New Orleans celebrations throughout the year, beyond the traditional Mardi Gras season. The guide examines multiple aspects of event planning through a New Orleans lens."Many clients are interested in New Orleans celebration styles but want to avoid themes that might feel inauthentic," said Dennis Smith, founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment. "These articles show different approaches to incorporating New Orleans elements that can work for various types of events."The article begins with an exploration of authentic New Orleans atmosphere creation, discussing the difference between sophisticated interpretations and more common themed approaches. It provides specific recommendations for visual elements using traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold through lighting design and floral arrangements rather than conventional decorations.The culinary section discusses how New Orleans cuisine can tell cultural stories, with examples of dishes that connect to regional traditions and serving styles that encourage social interaction among guests. The piece notes that food presentation and the stories behind dishes can become conversation points that enhance the overall event experience.A substantial portion of the article is dedicated to musical progression throughout events. It outlines a three-phase approach beginning with sophisticated jazz during early portions of events, transitioning to more engaging performances during middle phases, and culminating with energetic brass band experiences. The piece references specific New Orleans musical traditions and venues like Frenchmen Street and Preservation Hall as inspirations.Seasonal adaptations are also covered, with separate sections addressing how to modify New Orleans-inspired events for spring/summer and fall/winter celebrations. The guide notes differences in outdoor versus indoor approaches, color palettes, and menu selections appropriate for different times of year.The article includes information about Funk Cake, a New Orleans-style brass ensemble led by trumpeter Alex Rodiek , who holds a Master's degree from UNC School of the Arts. The group recently performed at IHG Hotels' Mardi Gras celebration in Atlanta, which included a second-line parade through the venue. The section details the band's configuration options, from quartet to full nine-piece ensemble, and their ability to perform various styles from traditional jazz to contemporary arrangements.The second article, " Top Luxury Event Venues in New Orleans: Where Elegance Meets NOLA Spirit ," examines various event spaces for those planning celebrations in New Orleans. The piece is organized by venue categories including historic mansions, contemporary spaces, plantation settings, and uniquely New Orleans locations."The second guide provides information on venues that offer New Orleans character while maintaining standards expected at formal events," notes Smith.The article includes detailed profiles of several locations including:The Elms Mansion: An 1869 Italianate building at 3029 St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District featuring hand-carved marble mantels, 24-karat gold sconces, and a 48-foot grand ballroom. The venue can accommodate up to 300 guests and operates with an exclusive one-event-per-day policy.Marigny Opera House: A former church built in 1853 and transformed into an event venue in 2011 after deconsecration in 1997. The space features 25-foot ceilings, original architectural details, and serves as home to the Marigny Opera Ballet. It accommodates up to 200 seated guests and is located near Frenchmen Street.The Chicory: A transformed 1852 coffee warehouse at 610 South Peters Street with 20,000 square feet of space. The venue preserves original architectural elements including exposed brick walls and wooden beams while accommodating gatherings from small groups to receptions for up to 1,200 guests. Its rooftop deck provides city views and its location offers proximity to downtown hotels.The Barnett: Recently rebranded from its former identity as the Ace Hotel at 600 Carondelet Street, featuring multiple event areas including a garden courtyard, Barnett Hall with chandeliers, and rooftop space. The hotel provides five dining options for catering and is centrally located with access to cultural attractions.Houmas House Plantation: A historic estate showcasing Greek Revival architecture built in the late 1700s, located near Darrow, Louisiana. The property spans 38 acres with multiple event spaces, on-site accommodations, and award-winning restaurants for catering options.Mardi Gras World: A working studio where Mardi Gras floats are created, founded by the Kern family who have built parade floats since 1947. The venue opened to the public in 1984 and offers event spaces surrounded by carnival props, with Mississippi River views and capacity for up to 1,500 guests.Caesars Superdome: The iconic New Orleans landmark opened in 1975 that recently hosted Super Bowl LIX. Beyond sporting events, the venue offers spaces for galas, corporate functions, and large-scale celebrations with premium areas including luxury suites and field-level spaces that can be transformed for private events.The venue guide includes practical considerations for event timing, noting that periods outside of Mardi Gras season like October-November and March-April often have fewer crowds and different pricing structures. It also addresses logistical considerations specific to New Orleans, including transportation planning in the city's unique layout, weather contingency planning, and décor restrictions at historic properties.Both articles discuss matching entertainment to venue characteristics and how performances can be adapted to different settings. The guides provide specific examples of entertainment applications including:Courtyard entrances at mansion venues with second-line processionsGallery transitions at museum-like spaces using musical movementIndustrial space activation with brass performances that complement architectural elementsGarden celebrations with jazz stylings during outdoor portions of events"The combination of venue and entertainment creates the foundation for events," Smith said. "These guides provide information for those planning celebrations either in New Orleans or with New Orleans influences elsewhere."The articles are now available on the Dennis Smith Entertainment website at www.dennissmithentertainment.com/blog-updates About Dennis Smith EntertainmentDennis Smith Entertainment provides live music and entertainment for private and corporate events across the United States. The company offers New Orleans-style performances through ensembles like Funk Cake, focusing on entertainment experiences tailored to client needs and venue characteristics. The company has performed at events all over North America and maintains a roster of professional musicians trained in various musical traditions.

