SolMicroGrid Completes its Latest Microgrid Project with Chick-fil-A in California

SolMicroGrid outfitted a Chick-fil-A restaurant with energy-resilient microgrid solutions, including an innovative ground-mount solar installation.

NEW YORK and OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolMicroGrid , a leading national microgrid company, announced the completion of a microgrid project at a Chick-fil-A® Quarry Creek in Oceanside, California.

SolMicroGrid typically leverages a combination of solar, on-site battery energy storage, and generators to enable reliable and continuous power to its clients. The project at this Chick-fil-A restaurant includes an 81 kWh battery energy storage system and has a 112 kW solar array consisting of canopy and ground-mounted modules. The project’s components are all controlled by a sophisticated energy management system which optimizes the performance and maximizes the synergies between the technologies. Due to the location’s unique, sloped terrain, SolMicroGrid approached the ground-mount installation with a technique specifically designed for rocky slopes – utilizing ground screws instead of standard concrete-poured footings.

Among other benefits, microgrid projects strategically deploy distributed energy resources to lower energy bills. The Oceanside project is expected to deliver about one-third of the restaurant's annual energy needs at a 10% discount to grid power.

“The combination of solar and battery storage that we provided Chick-fil-A will help reduce energy costs while also achieving sustainability goals,” said Kirk Edelman, CEO of SolMicroGrid. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to provide Chick-fil-A with renewable energy at a discount.”

SolMicroGrid and Chick-fil-A’s latest achievement comes after successful microgrid deployments at local owner-operated locations at Chick-fil-A Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa, CA and Chick-fil-A March Lane at I-5 in Stockton, CA.

"Chick-fil-A's investment in piloting solar-powered microgrids, in partnership with SolMicroGrid, demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Peden Young, a principal program lead on the sustainability team at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Harnessing renewable energy onsite at our restaurants reduces our environmental footprint, while also reflecting Chick-fil-A’s dedication to pursuing what's next and caring for our planet."

SolMicroGrid requires no upfront costs and provides quick-service restaurants, large franchises, grocery stores, and other building operators with customizable microgrid components that reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.

