Delivery Method: VIA Electronic Mail Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mark W. Shinabery Recipient Title Owner and Pharmacist-In-Charge Custom Compounding Center 11700 Kanis Rd

Suite 1

Little Rock, AR 72211

United States Mark@customccrx.com Issuing Office: Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations, Division II United States

Mr. Shinabery:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter 2016-DAL-WL-14, dated March 16, 2016. We acknowledge that your firm no longer produces sterile drug products. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

CDR John W. Diehl, M.S.

Director, Compliance Branch

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations,

Division II