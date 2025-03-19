My Ashleah Foundation & Artesia Downtown Lions Club to Host the 1st Annual Banquet Dinner & 3-Man Golf Scramble to Benefit Community Outreach Programs

ARTESIA, N.M., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The My Ashleah Foundation in partnership with the Artesia Downtown Lions Club is thrilled to announce the 1st Annual My Ashleah Foundation Banquet Dinner & 3-Man Golf Scramble, taking place April 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2025 at the Artesia Country Club. This exciting three-day outreach event will directly benefit the missions of the My Ashleah Foundation, including Grief Care, Voice of Freedom (addiction prevention), and the Jesus is Enough (JIE) media outreach—all dedicated to reaching thousands with messages of hope, healing, and freedom.

Event Highlights:

Guest Keynote Speakers:

Kevin & Sam Sorbo — Acclaimed actors, producers, and advocates for truth

— Acclaimed actors, producers, and advocates for truth Michael Joiner — Actor, Comedian, and master of clean comedy

Golf Tournament – 3-Man Scramble:

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 – Shotgun start at 9:00 AM

– Teams have a chance to play alongside Kevin Sorbo if they attend the banquet dinner on Friday night!

Banquet Dinner & Silent Auction:

Friday, April 4th, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Featuring a silent auction with exclusive memorabilia including: Signed 8x10’s, posters, scripts, and clothing from Andromeda and Hercules Kevin & Sam Sorbo’s books Signed items from NFL stars Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) & CJ Stroud (Houston Texans) And many more exciting items!

with exclusive memorabilia including:

Diamond Partner Perks:

Diamond-level partners will receive exclusive access to a private Meet & Greet with Kevin & Sam Sorbo at 5:00 PM on April 4th, ahead of the banquet dinner.

About the Cause:

The My Ashleah Foundation was born from a place of unimaginable loss—the tragic passing of Mark and Lorraine Richards' daughter, Ashleah. In her memory, the foundation now stands as a beacon of hope, reaching out to those walking through grief, addiction recovery, and life’s hardest battles. The foundation’s mission is simple yet profound: to bring people together, offer healing, and create lasting change in the community.

"This event is more than just golf and dinner—it’s about uniting our community in hope, healing, and purpose," said Mark Richards, Co-Founder of the My Ashleah Foundation. "Lorraine and I are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from our local community, and we believe God has orchestrated this weekend for something bigger than we can imagine."

How to Get Involved:

Tickets:

Purchase tickets online at https://myashleah.org/annual-golf-tournament-banquet/

Or scan the attached QR code to pay & RSVP

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Interested in becoming a partner? Email Mark Richards at Mark@MyAshleah.org or call 575-308-3213.

Donate:

Those unable to attend can still support the mission by visiting https://myashleah.org to make a donation.

Media Invitation:

The My Ashleah Foundation extends a warm invitation to media outlets for interviews and coverage of this impactful event. Organizations interested in interviewing the My Ashleah Foundation team, event speakers, or learning more about the mission behind this outreach are encouraged to reach out to:

Mark@MyAshleah.org

575-243-8858

Lorraine@MyAshleah.org

575-243-8858

The organization welcomes opportunities to share its mission, the story behind its foundation, and the direct benefits this event will provide to the community.

About the My Ashleah Foundation:

Founded in 2009, the My Ashleah Foundation has been a beacon of hope for those navigating grief, addiction recovery, and life’s most challenging moments. Through initiatives like Grief Care, Voice of Freedom, and Jesus is Enough (JIE), the foundation has reached thousands with a message of compassion, healing, and purpose.

Contact:

Mark Richards

Co-Founder, My Ashleah Foundation

Mark@MyAshleah.org

575-243-8858

www.MyAshleah.org

Attendees are invited to experience a memorable weekend of fellowship, fun, and faith, all while contributing to a meaningful impact on the community.

About My Ashleah Foundation

The My Ashleah Foundation is dedicated to responding with compassion and grace to those in need. Inspired by the enduring love that emerged from the loss of Ashleah in a tragic drunk driving accident, the foundation remains committed to extending that same compassion and grace to a hurting world.

