BiomX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide business and program updates on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

A press release reporting the results will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com. The Company intends to host a conference call and a live audio webcast on a later date to report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, in conjunction with its expected announcement of initial topline results from its Phase 2 trial for subjects with diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

