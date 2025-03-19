Veteran Broadcaster and Korean War Veteran Russell Johnson Launches New Podcast “Lights in the Night”

Korean War vet Russell Johnson launches Lights in the Night, a weekly podcast exploring UFOs and the unexplained, now streaming on Project Disclosure.

Boca Roton, Florida, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 90 years old, Russell Johnson is proving it’s never too late to launch something extraordinary. The seasoned communicator and Korean War veteran has announced the debut of Lights in the Night, a weekly podcast delving into one of humanity’s most enduring fascinations: the possibility that humans are not alone in the universe.

Hosted on the new platform Project Disclosure, Lights in the Night brings together decades of personal research, interviews, and carefully curated stories from individuals around the world who claim to have experienced the unexplainable—from UFO sightings to alien abductions and mysterious government cover-ups.

“After a lifetime of curiosity, service, and communication, I felt compelled to use my voice to explore these topics with depth and respect,” said Johnson. “This isn’t about sensationalism. It’s about asking real questions and giving space to voices that are often dismissed.”

Born in 1935, Russell Johnson served honorably in the Korean War before building a distinguished career in communications. Over the years, he has mentored thousands of professionals across industries, guiding them in the art of public speaking, leadership, and persuasion. Now, he turns his attention to the skies—and to the stories that have long intrigued the public but often go unspoken.

Each episode of Lights in the Night features in-depth discussions with experiencers, researchers, and thought leaders in the field of UFO studies and unexplained phenomena. New episodes are released every Thursday on all major podcast platforms, as well as directly through the Project Disclosure website.

“People have seen things. People have experienced things. And whether you believe or not, their stories deserve to be heard,” Johnson says. “We approach each guest with an open mind and a healthy sense of curiosity.”

While Lights in the Night aligns with the growing global interest in UFOs, it sets itself apart with a tone of calm inquiry rather than alarmism. Johnson emphasizes the show’s non-political and inclusive stance, inviting listeners from all backgrounds to explore the unknown together.

The Project Disclosure platform also includes a blog, curated media recommendations, and additional resources for those who wish to dig deeper into the themes covered in the podcast. As the site grows, Johnson plans to expand into live events and community forums.

Whether you’re a lifelong believer, a skeptical listener, or simply curious about what might lie beyond the stars, Lights in the Night offers a grounded yet thought-provoking window into the mysteries that have captured imaginations for generations.

Anyone who has experience with extraterrestrial life, and who would like to share their experiences with the world is welcome to apply to be a guest on the Lights in the Night podcast.

Media Contact:

Name: Russell Johnson

Email: info@projectdisclosure.com









Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.