Trasta ESG to Showcase Its Industry-Leading ESG Scoring Solutions at The Dealmakers' Investors Roundtable in Dubai

Trasta ESG unveils cutting-edge ESG scoring solutions at The Dealmakers' Investors Roundtable, empowering investors with data-driven sustainability strategies.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global investment community of The Dealmakers gathers in Dubai, Trasta ESG is set to highlight its cutting-edge approach to ESG scoring and consultancy at the Investors Roundtable on the 7th of April 2025 at DMCC-Dubai. The event will bring together global investors and industry leaders to explore the latest innovations in sustainable finance and investment strategies.

Founded in Istanbul, Türkiye, by Bülent Görer, Trasta ESG has established itself as the region's leading ESG risk assessment and sustainability consultancy firm. With an in-house team of ESG experts and a proprietary scoring methodology evaluating over 1,000 indicators and, AI-driven ESG analytics, the company provides industry-specific insights that align with global frameworks and to help businesses navigate risks, enhance transparency, and unlock long-term value.

“ESG is no longer an option—it’s a necessity for businesses aiming to secure long-term financial stability, risk management, and regulatory compliance,” said Ozgun Cinar, CEO of Trasta ESG. “We provide companies with the tools and insights to turn sustainability into a competitive edge, ensuring they are positioned for future growth.”

Comprehensive ESG Solutions for a Changing World

Trasta ESG offers a full suite of ESG solutions, including:

• ESG Scoring – Providing objective, industry-specific ESG performance evaluations aligned with global frameworks

• Sustainability Reporting – Helping companies communicate their sustainability commitments and regulatory compliance with globally recognized reporting standards.

• ESG Consultancy – Assessing companies’ ESG status, conducting gap analyses, and implementing action plans to improve sustainability performance.

• ESG Training – Equipping businesses with the knowledge and tools to integrate ESG principles into corporate strategy.

Global Recognition and Strategic Partnerships

Trasta ESG’s commitment to excellence is reinforced by its accreditation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and membership in the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). In 2024, Trasta ESG strengthened its technological capabilities through a strategic partnership with Pulsora, a leading ESG assessment and reporting platform, ensuring that its scoring methodology remains at the forefront of industry standards and in line with technological advancements.

Scaling Impact Through Strategic Investment

“Trasta ESG welcomes collaboration with visionary investors and strategic partners who recognize the power of ESG in shaping resilient businesses,” said Bulent Gorer, Founder of Trasta ESG. “With the right strategic partners, we can accelerate our growth, expand our global reach, and drive meaningful change—ensuring that sustainability becomes a cornerstone of long-term financial success.”

