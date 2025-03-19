Rod Nicholls Joins Loyal as Chief Growth Officer, Strengthening the Executive Leadership Team

Atlanta, Georgia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal, a leading provider of patient engagement solutions, today announced that Rod Nicholls has joined the organization as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Nicholls will be responsible for driving the growth of Loyal's Care Activation Platform and patient engagement solutions within the health system market, helping provider organizations enhance digital interactions and optimize the patient experience.

Nicholls has been appointed to this position following the recent announcement of Nanette Oddo as the new Chief Executive Officer of Loyal. This underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its executive leadership team as it enters the next phase of growth and innovation.

"I am genuinely excited to join Loyal and play a role in our mission at such an exciting time," said Rod Nicholls, Chief Growth Officer of Loyal. "Loyal's commitment to innovation and improving the patient experience aligns with my passion for driving growth and delivering value to healthcare organizations. I look forward to collaborating with the team to expand our reach and impact in the industry."

Nicholls, a healthcare technology veteran with over 25 years of leadership experience in technology, services, consulting, and outsourcing, brings a proven track record of driving enterprise growth. Most recently, Nicholls served as Chief Growth Officer at Knowtion Health, where he optimized the company's go-to-market strategy and established strategic partnerships that drove significant growth. By delivering tailored solutions and enhancing user engagement, Nicholls also improved customer retention and contributed to long-term client success.

"We are excited to welcome Rod to the Loyal team," said Nanette Oddo, Chief Executive Officer of Loyal. "His extensive industry expertise and proven ability to drive growth align perfectly with our mission of making care more accessible and efficient for our clients and partners. I look forward to collaborating closely with Rod as we expand our impact and deliver innovative solutions to the industry."

Nicholls joins Loyal at a pivotal time, as the company continues to build on its industry-leading Care Activation Platform and commitment to improving the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike after a successful Series B fundraising round in July 2024.

Loyal is a leading provider of scalable patient engagement solutions that empower health systems to deliver seamless, data-driven care experiences. Designed specifically for healthcare, its Care Activation Platform offers flexible solutions designed to grow alongside a health system as their engagement needs advance. With advanced AI capabilities like propensity modeling and automated segmentation, Loyal enables organizations to improve engagement strategies and enhance patient experiences. Trusted by prominent health systems, Loyal transforms the digital healthcare experience with innovative and intuitive solutions.

