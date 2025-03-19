Comprehensive Urology in Los Angeles Launches TEM-C Study for Chronic UTIs

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Urology launches its new observational study, TEM-C for Chronic Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) for women under the expert guidance of Principal Investigator and Urologist, Kia Michel, MD.





According to the American Society of Microbiology, about 400 million people suffer from UTI’s worldwide, with 150 million of UTI infections happening in the US alone. Chronic UTIs are when the same individual gets recurrent UTIs, usually multiple times per year. Untreated UTIs can progress into more complicated bladder infections and kidney infections that permanently damage the urinary tract.

Top Urologist Dr. Kia Michel emphasized the importance of the TEM-C study: "We are excited to launch TEM-C which could potentially pave the way for new insights and treatment strategies for chronic UTI sufferers. We want to see if a comprehensive approach using numerous therapies at the same time can reduce the recurrence of these debilitating infections."

TEM–C Stands for (Thermiva-Estrogen-Methenamine-Colloidal Vit C in oral suspension) .

ThermiVa : This is a small device that uses radiofrequency waves to gently heat the vaginal tissues. Previous studies have found that ThermiVa stimulates collagen production which strengthens and tightens the vaginal walls and encourages new blood vessel growth. The improved vaginal blood flow and urethral support helps reduce the likelihood of getting urinary tract infections in women.

This is a small device that uses radiofrequency waves to gently heat the vaginal tissues. Previous studies have found that ThermiVa stimulates collagen production which strengthens and tightens the vaginal walls and encourages new blood vessel growth. The improved vaginal blood flow and urethral support helps reduce the likelihood of getting urinary tract infections in women. Estrogen Therapy : In previous studies, estrogen in women who are deficient has been found to maintain a healthy vulva and urethra that is more resilient to infections.

: In previous studies, estrogen in women who are deficient has been found to maintain a healthy vulva and urethra that is more resilient to infections. Methenamine: An FDA approved anti-infection medication that is used to prevent recurrent UTIs.

An FDA approved anti-infection medication that is used to prevent recurrent UTIs. Colloidal Vit C: Vitamin C in oral suspension helps maintain the health of blood vessels and the immune system. It can also help wounds heal faster and protect cells as an antioxidant.

One of the innovative aspects of the TEM-C study is the combination of therapies with Methenamine hippurate, a treatment option that has shown promise in preventing recurrent UTIs. Methenamine works by creating an environment in the bladder that is hostile to bacterial growth, thus reducing the frequency of infections. A multicenter, randomized trial in the UK published in the BMJ highlighted that Methenamine hippurate is effective in preventing recurrent UTIs and offers a viable alternative to continuous antibiotic prophylaxis which can increase antibiotic resistance.

Dr. Michel explains that TEM-C is studying the combination of “restoring the urinary tract to a healthy state through optimization of the vaginal and urethral tissue with Thermiva, Estrogen Therapy and Colloidal Vitamin C while also suppressing the ability of bacteria to gain access to the bladder with Methenamine. With this comprehensive approach we aim to reduce the recurrence of UTIs in women.”

The therapies of TEM-C are still under investigation and the purpose of the observational study is to assess if there is enough merit for a more involved, randomized study. Potential participants can request an appointment to talk with Dr. Michel about their eligibility for TEM-C by calling (310) 278-8330.

About Comprehensive Urology: A premier urology practice based in Los Angeles, Comprehensive Urology is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care through innovative protocols and advanced diagnostics at their state-of-the-art treatment center in Beverly Hills.

Contact: G. K. Hunter

Kindred House Media

https://gkhunter.com/kindred-house-media/

Phone: (310) 278-8330

Request an Appointment: https://comprehensive-urology.com/request-appointments/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae9b4ab3-8105-4140-a3be-e95b4886c254

Kia Michel, MD Kia Michel, MD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.