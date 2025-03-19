DEADLINE ALERT for ALAR, VG, STZ, and TTD: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR)

Class Period: March 14, 2024 – August 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was less effective in retaining and/or expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Alarum’s ability to generate consistent revenue growth; (3) accordingly, Alarum’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Alarum shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG)

Class Period: January 21, 2025 – February 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Venture did not have the customer backing to implement its projects, allowing for the Company to deliver LNG to the world; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Venture Global shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ)

Class Period: April 11, 2024 – January 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had failed to improve mix, inventory and sales execution and investments made in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners had not been as effective as they claimed; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Constellation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD)

Class Period: May 9, 2024 – February 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out Kokai, including transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company’s older platform Solimar; (2) such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai Rollout; (3) Trade Desk’s inability to effectively execute the Kokai Rollout negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly revenue growth; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Trade Desk shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

