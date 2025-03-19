Helmets to Hardhats Launches Skilled Pathway Program to Support Alberta Veterans

Edmonton, AB, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmets to Hardhats (H2H), in partnership with the Government of Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education, Rajan Sawhney, proudly announces the launch of the Skilled Pathway Program, an initiative aimed at equipping Alberta's Veterans, Reservists, and their immediate family members with the preparation and skills needed for fulfilling careers in Alberta's unionized construction industry.

The first-of-its-kind program in Alberta is based on the success of a similar initiative in Ontario, where H2H has empowered hundreds of Veterans and military families to secure meaningful, long-term employment in the unionized construction sector. By providing Veterans and Reservists with the necessary certifications and training, the Skilled Pathway Program aims to bridge the gap between military service and the growing demand for skilled labour in Alberta.

The program is now operational and actively supports Veterans in their transition to civilian careers. It focuses on reducing barriers to entry and expediting the pathway into one of Canada's 14 Building Trades Unions. The program aims to support 40 Veterans into apprenticeship systems, providing them with the necessary support to transition into civilian employment while supporting Alberta's economic growth.

The program will focus on enhanced engagement, with outreach to Alberta's military communities to ensure awareness and access to our resources. It will offer participants foundational safety certifications, which will be delivered in partnership with ABCS Safety Training. ABCS Safety Training's expertise ensures that participants receive the highest standard of safety knowledge for Alberta's unique construction environment. The Skilled Pathway Program will also offer leadership training to equip participants with essential skills for safety management.

Additionally, each participant will receive access to personal safety equipment, ensuring they are fully prepared for employment in the construction industry. Thanks to Direct Workwear Ltd, participants will be provided with high-quality safety gear, including CSA-approved boots, hi-vis apparel, and protective equipment.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to equipping skilled trades workers with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed safely and confidently in their careers," said James Hogarth, Executive Director at Helmets to Hardhats. "The contributions of ABCS Safety Training and Direct Workwear Ltd. are vital to ensuring this program's success and preparing our participants for the demands of Alberta's construction industry. This program also exemplifies the Alberta government's commitment to supporting our Veterans. It addresses critical workforce needs while providing military families with opportunities for meaningful, long-term careers in the unionized construction industry," said Hogarth.

"This incredible partnership between Alberta's government and Helmets to Hardhats is opening new doors for Alberta's service members. I am pleased that the Skilled Pathway Program is now operational, and I know that hard work and dedication exemplified by our veterans will translate seamlessly to post-service careers in the trades," said Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education.

"We are thrilled to see this initiative come to life, supporting Veterans as they transition into civilian careers. This program will add immense value to our unionized construction sector by bringing in highly disciplined and skilled individuals. This partnership will strengthen our workforce and communities," added Terry Parker, Executive Director, Building Trades of Alberta.

"At ABCS, safety isn't just a priority—it's our mission. We are honoured to partner with Helmets to Hardhats and the Government of Alberta to support those who have served our country by providing them with the tools, training, and resources they need to stay safe in their communities and workplaces," said Jason Wright, Business Development Manager, ABCS Safety Training.

Aidan Strickland Helmets to Hardhats Canada astrickland@helmetstohardhats.ca

