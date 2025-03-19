WCHS Robotics Team 968

West Covina High School Robotics Team 968 Shines at Regional Competition

This achievement reflects our students' hard work, creativity, and perseverance” — Dr. Charles Park

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina High School ’s Robotics Team 968 deserves a massive shoutout for their outstanding performance at the most recent regional competition in Los Angeles! The talented team showcased their exceptional innovation, engineering, and teamwork skills, making it to the finals and proving themselves formidable competitors in robotics.Team 968’s journey to the finals was a testament to their dedication, problem-solving abilities, and collaboration. Competing against some of the region's best high school robotics teams, they demonstrated ingenuity and resilience, wowing the judges and spectators with their robot’s capabilities.“This achievement reflects our students' hard work, creativity, and perseverance,” said Dr. Charles Park , Principal of West Covina High School. “Team 968 has continuously pushed the boundaries of innovation, and we are incredibly proud of their success at this competition.”Their journey, however, is far from over. After its stellar performance in Los Angeles, Team 968 is gearing up for Fresno's regional tournament finals. With their eyes set on another strong showing, they prepare for the challenges ahead with tremendous enthusiasm and determination.As Team 968 prepares for the regional finals in Fresno, the entire West Covina Unified School District will support them. Their journey is about winning competitions, learning, growing, and embracing the spirit of innovation.Stay tuned for updates on their performance in Fresno. Congratulations once again to Team 968 on this incredible achievement!For more information about West Covina High School’s robotics program, please email Mr. Jason Brown at jbrown@wcusd.org.

