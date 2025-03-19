Computer Monitor Market Expected to Reach $76 Billion by 2031

Computer Monitor Market Size

The Computer Monitor Market is segmented based on size, type, application, and region.

By application, the Computer Monitor Market is segmented into commercial, gaming, and others.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global computer monitor market is expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the increasing use of LED displays for video wall, TVs, and digital signage applications. A PC monitor is a piece of computer hardware that displays the video and graphics information generated by a connected computer through the computer's video card. Monitors are similar to TVs but usually display information at a much higher resolution. Also, unlike televisions, monitors typically sit atop a desk rather than being mounted on a wall. A monitor is sometimes referred to as a screen, display, video display, video display terminal, video display unit, or video screen. The global computer monitor market was valued at $39.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $76 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31328 Although computer monitors with 60HZ are standard, there is a significant development in terms of refresh rate with monitors now supporting 75HZ, 120HZ, 144HZ, and 240HZ refresh rate, as with the gaming industry monitors with 100HZ refresh rate is considered to be minimum spec criteria for an excellent gaming experience. Furthermore, modern computer monitors also support high response time that is the time taken for the individual pixels to change color.According to computer monitor market analysis , the LED monitor segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecasted period. The commercial segment accounted for around 48.8% market share in 2021. The surge in the use of LED displays for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications has driven the computer monitor market growth.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31328 The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the computer monitor market size.The computer monitor market key players profiled in the report Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, Intelligent Imaging Innovations, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., and AsusTek Computer Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the computer monitor market.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY- In 2021, the large segment was the major revenue contributor to the computer monitor industry and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period.- The LCD monitor and LED monitor segments together accounted for around 81.9% of the computer monitor market trends in 2021.- The commercial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.- Asia-Pacific contributed to the major computer monitor market share, accounting for more than 47.1% share in 2021.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31328 About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

