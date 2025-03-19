Denny’s Debuts New NVIDIA® Breakfast Bytes

Limited Time Menu Item Launches at NVIDIA GTC Conference, Honoring NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s Favorite Menu Hack and Inspiring Story that Began at a Denny’s Booth

Spartanburg, SC, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s unveils a special menu item with a tech-inspired twist: the limited-edition NVIDIA® Breakfast Bytes. The delicious new breakfast item pays tribute to NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s remarkable journey from Denny’s dishwasher and server to a tech titan. This innovative dish debuted at NVIDIA’s GTC Conference in San Jose, Calif., showcasing the connection between a Silicon Valley pioneer and America’s Diner. B-roll of the occasion is available here.

The new NVIDIA Breakfast Bytes feature four sausage links that guests can wrap in Denny’s signature buttermilk silver dollar pancakes and dip in maple syrup – mirroring Huang’s favorite way to eat the dish. The culinary creation also fueled the next generation of visionaries and AI enthusiasts at the NVIDIA GTC Conference this week. GTC attendees experienced the first taste of the Breakfast Bytes from Denny’s Mobile Diner before Jensen’s keynote on March 18 as well as at NVIDIA’s GTC Night Market that evening.

“Jensen’s journey from Denny’s kitchen and dining room to the pinnacle of the tech world is a testament to the power of dreams and determination,” said Denny’s CEO Kelli Valade. “We’re deeply honored that America’s Diner played a role in NVIDIA’s origin story as a global AI powerhouse. This new menu item is our way of celebrating Jensen and his groundbreaking work while still keeping Denny’s as part of his inspiring story.”

“Denny’s will always be a special place for me. It’s where I learned that no task was too small to do well,” said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. “This dish powered me through my long shifts and eventually inspired the birth of NVIDIA at a Denny’s booth right here in San Jose. Seeing it on the Denny’s menu today is a true full-stack moment!”

NVIDIA Breakfast Bytes are available online for carryout or delivery, all day, every day, including late night, for a limited time until May 13 – only on Dennys.com and Denny's iOS and Android apps. Participating Denny’s restaurants in the San Jose, CA area* will serve NVIDIA Breakfast Bytes for dine-in at limited availability. To save 20% on their next meal, guests can join Denny’s Rewards program at www.dennys.com/rewards. For b-roll of yesterday’s occasion, click here.

*Availability and prices vary by location. Check your local Denny’s.

About Denny’s Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,499 restaurants, 1,438 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

NVIDIA is the registered trademark of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

