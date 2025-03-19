Deciphering the Evolving Dynamics of the Vertical Farming Market, 2023-2032

It provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vertical farming market analysis from 2022 to 2032

In-depth analysis of the vertical farming market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A comprehensive study on the 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has been recently published by Allied Market Research, which reveals that the industry is expected to garner a revenue of $42.5 billion by 2032. The sector generated $4.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 25.5% from 2023 to 2032. The study segments the market based on component, structure, and growth mechanism. Moreover, it evaluates the segment growth across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This study helps companies to analyze industry dynamics and make informed long-term investment decisions.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2288 𝐈𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬In addition to segmental analysis, the AMR report on the vertical farming market examines key growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities in the sector. Exponential growth in urban population has augmented the need for food production. This, in turn, has encouraged farmers to adopt vertical farming practices, as they reduce transportation costs and ensures fresh produce availability. According to the World Economic Forum, more than 55% of the global population (4.3 billion individuals) is currently living in urban settings, and the number is estimated to reach 80% by 2050. To cater to the needs of the growing population, year-round crop production is essential. Vertical farming allows for continuous cultivation irrespective of the weather conditions, leading to higher yields and consistent supply.Based on structure, the building-based vertical farms segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global Vertical farming market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the ongoing global urbanization process. However, the Container-based Vertical Farms is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.94% from 2023 to 2032.Based on growth mechanism, the hydroponics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global vertical farming market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to growing inclination is observed towards incorporating hydroponic systems with sustainable practices like the adoption of renewable energy, water recycling, and organic nutrient management solutions, underscoring the environmental significance of hydroponics.However, due to limited natural sunlight, vertical farms depend heavily on artificial lighting and climate control systems, leading to increased energy usage and operational costs, thereby hampering the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in LED lighting and automation have enhanced the efficiency and scalability of vertical farming operations, making them more economically viable. Advanced LED lighting systems serve as an alternative to natural sunlight to ensure plants receive the necessary light spectrum for photosynthesis, as vertical farms are often indoors or in controlled environments. Furthermore, with increase in focus on sustainability and environmental concerns, farmers are expected to considerably adopt vertical farming practices, as they reduce the need for expansive farmland, thus preserving natural ecosystems and decreasing deforestation rates.𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭In January 2025, Oslo-based AgriTech start-up, Avisomo secured €5 million to advance its automated vertical farming technology for sustainable local food production. The funding includes a €1.6 million Innovation Norway grant and €3.4 million from existing investors.In July 2023, AeroFarms expanded the retail availability of its microgreens to Walmart in the Mid-Atlantic and Stop & Shop in the Northeast.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2288 𝐆𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The AMR report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape to help new entrants develop expansion strategies. It includes detailed profiles of leading companies, such as:ams-OSRAM AGAgrilution Systems GmbH4D Bios Inc.Am HydroGreenTechAeroFarmsEverlight Electronics Co., Ltd.Urban Crops SolutionHort AmericasSignify HoldingIn summary, the AMR study on the vertical farming industry offers a comprehensive analysis of the key factors driving sector growth, helping companies gain a thorough market understanding. 