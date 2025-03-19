Canadian Companies Look to Diversify at Hannover Messe

Canada has the spotlight as partner country at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s largest industrial technology show. Over 1,000 Canadians are planning to attend the fair which runs from March 30th to April 4th in Germany.

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization spearheading Canada’s participation at Hannover Messe, reports that 510 Canadian businesses and supporting research and business development organizations will be participating at the fair this year.

The total includes 244 manufacturers and technology companies, academic and research institutes, and economic development agencies that will be taking part as exhibitors. They will be showcasing Canada’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in areas like automation and robotics, precision manufacturing, digital solutions including quantum, AI, connectivity, networks, and cybersecurity, as well as hydrogen and alternative energy technologies.

Another 266 business delegates are participating to view the latest in industrial technologies at work and to identify potential innovation partners, investors, and suppliers. They will also be joined by officials from both federal and provincial governments for whom Hannover Messe is an opportunity to strengthen Canada’s economic and political relationships with Germany and other trading partners outside North America.

With a quarter of a million visitors from 150 countries attending Hannover Messe every year, the fair offers Canadian companies an opportunity to diversify their business in new markets around the world. Learn more at hm25.ca

“There’s no better place to showcase the leading-edge industrial and clean energy technologies that Canada has to offer,” said Jayson Myers, NGen’s CEO. “Our partner country participation at Hannover Messe, when all eyes will be on Canada, couldn’t come at a better time. Every part of Canada will be represented by exhibitors and delegates at Hannover this year. Over 50 companies have registered as exhibitors and delegates over the past month alone. It’s a sure sign of the real and pressing interest on the part of Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector in market diversification.”

— Jayson Myers, CEO, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

Team Canada Participation Statistics

Alberta

32 Exhibitors

51 Delegates

83 Total



British Columbia

23 Exhibitors

13 Delegates

36 Total



Manitoba

5 Exhibitors

10 Delegates

15 Total



New Brunswick

1 Exhibitor

6 Delegates

7 Total



Newfoundland & Labrador

6 Exhibitors

18 Delegates

24 Total



Nova Scotia

6 Exhibitors

23 Delegates

29 Total



Ontario

124 Exhibitors

49 Delegates

173 Total



PEI

2 Exhibitors

3 Delegates

5 Total



Quebec

37 Exhibitors

91 Delegates

128 Total



Saskatchewan

8 Exhibitors

2 Delegates

10 Total



Total

244 Exhibitors

266 Delegates

510 Total



About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

About Hannover Messe

HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading trade fair for industry. 4000 exhibiting companies from the engineering, electrical and digital industries, as well as the energy sector, come together under the main theme of "Industrial Transformation" to present solutions for production and energy supply, today and tomorrow. The main exhibiting areas for 2025 will be Smart Manufacturing, Digital Ecosystems, Energy for Industry, Compressed Air & Vacuum Technology, Engineered Parts & Solutions, Future Hub and International Trade & Investment. A conference program with around 1,600 speakers complements the program. This trade fair will be held next in Hanover from March 31 to April 4, 2025. The partner country is Canada.

