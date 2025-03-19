BeeSpa’s Honey Lips Earns 100/100 Yuka Rating

Beeswax-based Lip Masque Offers Superior Hydration, Setting A Standard For All-Natural Lip Products

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to restorative, clean, lip care, BeeSpa’s Honey Lips Masque is more than just lip service. The fan-favorite hydrating masque has received a 100/100 score from Yuka, the renowned app that analyzes the health and environmental impact of food and cosmetic products.Rather than relying on harmful chemicals, Honey Lips masque is formulated with 7% beeswax and natural oils. This blend is designed to provide intense hydration and effectively restore chapped lips while remaining gentle on skin. This impressive Yuka achievement is a testament to BeeSpa’s commitment to offering products that gently nourish the skin.“We are incredibly proud to receive this “Excellent” Yuka rating,” says BeeSpa founder, Diane Cook. “Honey Lips, combines the powers of natural beeswax and oils to heal and hydrate the skin quickly. This Yuka achievement reinforces our dedication to offering effective skincare made from gentle ingredients.”BeeSpa is currently available at spas around the U.S. and online. For more information on BeeSpa, please visit www.beespa.com About BeeSpaBeeSpa is a certified woman-owned company created by beauty visionary Diane Cook. Known for leveraging the natural benefits of beeswax, the BeeSpa line provides clean, hydrating, spa-quality skincare solutions.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about BeeSpa and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

