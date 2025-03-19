University hosts first XJTLU-UoL-XJTU Postgraduate Research Joint Conference

The First XJTLU-UoL-XJTU Postgraduate Research Joint Conference & 2025 XJTLU Postgraduate Research Symposium is underway, taking place from 19 to 21 March in Suzhou, China.

Themed “The Journey from Research to Impact – Translation and Application of Academic Findings into Practical Solutions”, the conference has brought together 557 postgraduate students from 19 universities around the world, including the National University of Malaysia, University of Liverpool, NYU Shanghai, Osaka University, and more.

A total of 687 research presentations are expected, including 404 posters and 283 oral presentations. Topics cover 16 research areas including biological sciences, business, chemistry, civil engineering, environmental science, and more.

A global forum for research

Jointly hosted by Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), the University of Liverpool (UoL), and Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU), and supported by the UK-Jiangsu World Class University Consortium, the conference aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and academic exchange among postgraduate researchers worldwide.

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, said in the opening ceremony: “In this era of rapid AI advancement, students must seize the momentum of digital transformation – collaborating across disciplines, integrating theory with practice, and embracing innovation to redefine the boundaries of research.”

Professor Youmin Xi

Professor Simon Jones, Dean for XJTLU in the Vice-Chancellor’s Office at University of Liverpool, highlighted the collaboration between XJTLU and UoL.

“The key thing about training the students is that they need the skills to not only be able to develop solutions and to manage problems, but also to think globally,” he said. “I think that’s a real strength of our interaction here. With the XJTLU and UoL supervisory model, we already have that kind of global understanding and global reach.”

Professor Simon Jones

Professor Zhiwei Shan, Vice President of XJTU, shared his experience as a researcher in his speech: “There are many challenges in the path of research exploration, and the journey from theory to practice is full of twists and turns. And that’s why we need perseverance and an innovative spirit.”

Professor Zhiwei Shan

The event provides a platform for doctoral students to present their latest research findings through poster and oral presentations. Participants will receive feedback from academics, industry experts, and fellow researchers, enhancing their research impact and fostering valuable academic discussions.

In advance of the event, Malika Ben Kahla, a PhD candidate at UoL, said she was looking forward to attending the symposium.

“My aims and objectives for this conference are to connect with people who are like-minded, want to translate their research into practice, have similar interests and want to work together. Firstly, I’d like to take the opportunity to share my research in a different setting. Secondly, I hope to meet people that I can keep in touch with and forge relationships with to potentially collaborate in the future,” she said.

Malika Ben Kahla

Biao Wang, a PhD student at XJTU, said the forum’s theme aligns closely with his research approach.

“To me, the ultimate goal of research is real-world application. Seeing diverse research from different universities and academic backgrounds at this conference has given me a clearer vision of how theoretical studies can be translated into real solutions,” he said.

Biao Wang

At the conference, Yajing Liu, a PhD student at XJTLU’s HeXie Management Research Centre, shared her research on elderly parents in China who have lost their only child.

Liu emphasised that pursuing a PhD degree should not be limited to reading literature and writing papers in an office. “It should involve fieldwork and addressing real social issues,” she said.

Bridging academia and industry

A key aspect of the symposium is industry engagement, where participants will interact with leading companies at Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP). This initiative aims to help researchers understand industry needs, explore career opportunities, and foster collaborations that bridge the gap between academic research and practical applications.

Professor Zhoulin Ruan, Vice President of Academic Affairs at XJTLU, said: “This is the first time that these three prestigious institutions have come together to co-host this conference, and it represents a significant milestone in the strengthening of our academic ties and the promotion of international collaboration.

“By bringing together researchers, academics, and industry experts, the event will drive meaningful discussions, inspire innovation, and create new opportunities for research impact.”

Professor Zhoulin Ruan

By Xinmin Han and Yunji Tao

Edited by Tamara Kaup

Photos by Jingrui Duan