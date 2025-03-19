Institute of Medicine of Chicago Maternal & Child Health Symposium April 22, 2025 at Cook County Health

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Half-day symposium addressing critical maternal and child health issues

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting its Maternal & Child Health Symposium on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM CT at the Cook County Health—Professional Building. The half-day symposium is open to all. This program supports IOMC's "advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities" initiatives and was created by the IOMC Maternal & Child Health Workgroup. For more details and to register, visit here.

“Addressing maternal and child health issues are a critical imperative,” said Dr. Beena Peters, DNP, RN, IOMC-Maternal & Child Health Workgroup, Billings Fellow, and Senior Nurse Executive - Cook County Health. Over 146K babies were born in maternity care deserts, thirty-six percent of US counites are designated as maternity care deserts, and 4.7 million women live in counties with limited maternity access (March of Dimes (2025). IOMC addresses these accessibility and transportation issues and mental health care coordination to decrease pre-term birth, primary care, family planning, maternal morbidity and mortality, and more.

‘We hope all health leaders and community teams will consider attending this meeting to engage and exchange valuable information and resources.,’ said Dr. Anita Stewart, MD, MPH, JD, MBA, Chair of the IOMC Maternal & Child Health Workgroup, and Billings Fellow, IOMC.

Sixteen healthcare leaders will discuss key issues facing maternal and child health. The event includes an interactive panel discussion led by Dr. Ian Jasenof, MD, FACOG, MHA, CPE, Chief Medical Officer, UI-Health—Mile Square, and Fellow, IOMC.

Speakers from numerous organizations are represented, including the American Academy of Pediatrics—Illinois Chapter, Cook County Health, Cook County Dept. of Public Health, Family Christian Health Center, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Family and Health Services, March of Dimes, Melanated Group Midwifery Care, Partum Health, Loyola University, UI Health, West Side Healthy Parents and Babies, and Lurie Children's Magoon Institute.

This Maternal and Child Health Symposium is sponsored by Cook County Health, Golden Square, and Dr. Anita Stewart, MD, MPH, Chair of the Maternal and Child Health Workgroup—IOMC. Sponsorships are available; contact sponsorship@ iomc.org.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through various interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building programs to better meet the needs of its members, Chicago, its counties, and the State of Illinois. Visit www.iomc.org.

###

