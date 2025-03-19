Helical Fusion CEO to Discuss Fusion at Black Swan Summit in Australia

Helical Fusion Co-Founder, CEO Takaya Taguchi will speak at Black Swan Summit2025 Helical Fusion Logo

Takaya Taguchi to share insights on achieving the world’s first steady-state fusion reactor at Black Swan Summit 2025 in Perth, Australia.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helical Fusion CEO Takaya Taguchi to Speak at Black Swan Summit 2025

Helical Fusion Co-Founder and CEO Takaya Taguchi will be speaking at the upcoming Black Swan Summit 2025, an international conference exploring bold and transformative ideas that redefine business models, economic systems, and the role of humanity in a future shaped by AI, Web3, robotics, quantum technology, and climate technologies.

Taguchi will participate in the following two sessions:

1. Future Proofers: Powering 2050 – Recharging the Energy Supply

-Date & Time: March 26, 2025 (Wed) 9:05 AM - 9:40 AM

-Session Overview:

This panel will reimagine the future energy landscape, using Australian case studies as reference points. It will explore emerging technologies and alternative energy sources positioning Australia as a global leader in the clean energy supply chain. Discussions will focus on groundbreaking innovations in energy transition, their alignment with ambitious energy strategies, and their impact on the region’s growing digital and industrial sectors. The session will challenge traditional energy supply models and provide evidence-based insights into disruptive energy sources, from solar, wind, and wave energy to hydrogen and nuclear fusion—a potential "technological black swan"—and their roles in driving economic transformation, growth, and global decarbonization.

-Speakers:

Dr. Warren McKenzie (Founder & Managing Director, HB11 Energy)

Scott Clements (Partner, Tribeca Capital)

Takaya Taguchi (Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion)

-Moderator:

Prof. Peta Ashworth (Director, Curtin Institute for Energy Transition)

2. From Silos to Synergy: A Roadmap for Transformative Energy Systems

-Date & Time: March 26, 2025 (Wed) 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

-Session Overview:

The energy transition is ultimately a challenge of systemic alignment. Finance provides the capital for technology development and deployment, policy creates the enabling conditions for success, and technology drives the innovation needed to reimagine systems. When these pillars work in harmony, they create a self-reinforcing cycle.

This discussion goes beyond surface-level conversations, addressing the systemic challenges that must be overcome to unlock the potential of transformative energy technologies. The goal is to develop a roadmap that accelerates the energy transition while ensuring it is equitable, resilient, and future-ready. The energy systems of 2050 will not emerge organically—they will be built through deliberate and collaborative effort across these three key pillars.

-Speakers:

Dr. Warren McKenzie (Founder & Managing Director, HB11 Energy)

Prof. Heng Wang (Professor, Singapore Management University)

Nicole Yazbek-Martin (Executive Manager, Sustainability Standards and Practice, Australian Sustainable Finance Institute)

Takaya Taguchi (Co-Founder & CEO, Helical Fusion)

Vincent Choi (Co-Founder, Lana)

-Moderator:

Prof. Peta Ashworth (Director, Curtin Institute for Energy Transition)

Key Insights on Fusion Energy

During these sessions, Takaya Taguchi will share insights on Helical Fusion’s vision to realize the world’s first steady-state fusion reactor. He will discuss the fundamental principles driving Helical Fusion’s approach, as well as the broader societal impact of commercializing fusion energy, offering a perspective on the transformative changes this technology can bring to global energy systems.

About Black Swan Summit 2025

The Black Swan Summit is a forum that challenges conventional thinking and explores groundbreaking ideas to redefine business, economic systems, and humanity's future. It brings together experts from philosophy, science, technology, finance, and policy to provide actionable blueprints for the leaders of tomorrow.

Event Overview

-Dates: March 24 - 26, 2025

-Location: University of Western Australia

-Venue: Winthrop Hall and University Club

-Organizer: Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN)(GFTN is a non-profit organization established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2024 to leverage technology and foster innovation for more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystems through global partnerships.)

Event Details & Registration

For more information and to register, please visit the official event website:

Black Swan Summit Official Website

https://www.blackswansummit.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

