Verizon customers are the first in the US to enjoy satellite texting to any device with select Android smartphones

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a significant expansion of its satellite texting capabilities, enabling its customers to become the first in the US to send text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks using select Android devices from the series of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones. Upgrades enabling this service start today and will continue over the next two weeks.

"We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are," said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology. “We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them.”

Verizon continues to push the boundaries of satellite and terrestrial telecommunications convergence. Satellites are no longer reserved for the extraordinary—they are woven into the everyday, and are being used to help connect and power customers’ lives. Verizon's strategic approach to satellite integration extends beyond basic satellite-to-cellular messaging. This announcement comes on the heels of Verizon’s recent work testing data services and video calling via satellite connectivity . The company also utilizes satellite technology for various purposes, including providing reliable service in emergency situations through satellite-linked portable assets, using satellite connections as temporary backhaul for new cell sites, and providing satellite IoT capabilities for various industries.

