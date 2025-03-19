Lexicon Expanding Headquarters, Fabrication Operations in Little Rock, Arkansas

Expansion to create 60 new jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon has announced plans to expand its corporate headquarters and steel fabrication operations in Little Rock, Arkansas, creating 60 new jobs. The expansion represents a capital investment of $37.6 million for the company.

“Lexicon is proud to call Little Rock and Arkansas home. From our headquarters here in the Port of Little Rock, we’re working in some 30 states across the country to Build America every day. This latest expansion shows what a great business climate we have here and how the state supports strong, responsible growth,” said CEO Patrick Schueck about the new expansion.

Lexicon will undertake a four-phase expansion over two years to support ongoing growth. The phases include adding 5,000-square-feet to their corporate office at 8900 Fourche Dam Pike, remodeling a 40,000-square-foot facility on Sloane Drive, building a new 6,165-square-foot production facility and expanding an existing fabrication facility by some 46,000-square-feet.

“The steel industry is big business in the Natural State and Lexicon’s additional $36.7 million investment is a huge win for the Port of Little Rock,” said Governor Sanders. “With 60 new jobs, Lexicon is helping boost our economy and giving skilled Arkansans new workforce opportunities.”

Tom Schueck launched Schueck Steel Products in 1968 in a converted home garage in Little Rock, and the company quickly expanded into sheet metal, fabrication, erection, and the settling of heavy machinery equipment. Today, Lexicon provides a range of services, including structural steel fabrication and erection, mechanical equipment installation, crude oil and chemical storage terminal installation, golf course construction, industrial plant maintenance, plate fabrication, construction management, and more. With more than 2,000 employees nationwide, Lexicon has 523 employees in Arkansas.

Construction on phase 1 of the project is expected to begin in 2025.

Lexicon will be hiring for multiple positions, including fitters, welders, machine operators, shop supervisors, accountants and more. To learn more and apply for available positions, visit www.lexicon-inc.com/careers.

QUOTES

“Lexicon has grown into a national leader in the steel fabrication industry, and they are continuing to grow in Little Rock, Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “This Arkansas-founded company has achieved great success, and we are excited that they are expanding in the Natural State. Congratulations to Lexicon and its leadership team on this expansion and to the City of Little Rock for another economic development win.”

“The Schueck family and Lexicon are committed to the City of Little Rock, and we have been excited to see Lexicon’s growth and expansion into a major player in the steel industry,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. “There’s no better place than the Port of Little Rock to sustain and build a business.”

“I want to thank Lexicon and my dear friend CEO Patrick Schueck for their unwavering support of our community,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “This expansion demonstrates the strength of public-private partnerships and reinforces that Pulaski County is a place where businesses thrive and hardworking Arkansans find opportunity. Together, we're investing in our economy, infrastructure, and high-quality jobs.”

“Lexicon has a rich and storied history in Little Rock. From humble beginnings, Tom Schueck built a successful business by focusing on customer service and employee needs which led Lexicon to become one of the country's premier leaders in the steel fabrication and construction management industry,” said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “Patrick Schueck's leadership now continues this legacy. His confidence in announcing this corporate headquarters expansion, along with additional production capacity, represents yet another major milestone investment in Lexicon, Little Rock and their growing team.”

“The Port of Little Rock works daily to attract industry from around the world; however, our greatest accomplishments are when an existing industry expands,” said Bryan Day, Executive Director of the Little Rock Port Authority. “We are proud of Lexicon and their unprecedented growth and we look forward to the opening of their new corporate headquarters. Little Rock is fortunate to have Lexicon in our community.”

About Lexicon, Inc.

The Lexicon family of companies provides a wide range of services, including construction management, steel fabrication, erection, mechanical installation and plant maintenance for heavy industrial, commercial and bridge projects, as well as a full spectrum of golf course construction, renovation and management services. Proudly based in Little Rock, the company includes Custom Metals, Prospect Steel, Steel Fabricators of Monroe, Lexicon Energy Services, Lexicon Industrial Constructors, Lexicon Industrial Maintenance, Lexicon Construction Management, Heritage Links and Universal. For more information, visit lexicon-inc.com.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

About the Little Rock Regional Chamber

The Little Rock Regional Chamber is the principal business-driven leadership organization responsible for fostering the economic growth and development of the Little Rock region to ensure that business and industry may operate profitably and enhance the earning opportunities and quality of life for every citizen. For more information, visit littlerockchamber.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Hale

tyler.hale@arkansasedc.com

501-410-7883

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/605f8ed6-9bbb-47ee-802b-cc082020f0a6

Rendering of Lexicon facility Rendering of Lexicon facility's exterior.

