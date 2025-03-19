F2Hash Crypto Mining Expands Global Presence with Acquisition of New Data Center in Romania

Nicosia, Cyprus , March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F2Hash , a leading cryptocurrency mining platform operating since 2022, has announced the acquisition of a new data centre in Iron Gate, Romania. This strategic expansion is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to scale its operations, improve mining efficiency, and meet the growing demands of the global crypto market. With thousands of daily users and a strong reputation for innovation, F2Hash continues to solidify its position as a key player in the Bitcoin mining industry.





Expanding Crypto Mining Operations

The new data centre in Romania represents a significant step in F2Hash’s global expansion strategy. Located in a region known for its cost-effective hydro energy and robust infrastructure, the facility will enable F2Hash to increase its mining capacity significantly. This move aligns with the company’s vision to provide reliable and scalable mining solutions to its growing user base.

Enhancing Mining Hashrates

To further boost its mining power, F2Hash plans to deploy advanced mining hardware, including the Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd series and other high-efficiency ASICs. These upgrades are expected to increase the company’s total mining power by over 4 EH/s, making F2Hash one of the top and most efficient mining platforms in the industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company aims to maximise profitability for its users while maintaining operational stability.

Growing Hosting Infrastructure

In addition to expanding its mining capabilities, F2Hash is also focused on growing its hosting infrastructure to accommodate more users. The new data center will provide additional space for hosting services for AI-Scaling applications, allowing customers to rent hash rates, and participate in crypto mining with ease. This expansion is a testament to F2Hash’s commitment to making crypto mining accessible and affordable for everyone.

Commitment to Sustainability

F2Hash is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact by utilizing renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar power. By transitioning to greener energy solutions, the company not only lowers operational costs but also ensures a more sustainable future for the crypto mining industry. This eco-friendly approach enables F2Hash to offer competitive hash rate rentals while contributing to global environmental goals.

“This expansion has been a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Nikolai Terskikh, spokesperson for F2Hash. “The acquisition of the new data center represents a major leap forward in our efforts to strengthen our platform, improve profitability, and expand our services to even more users. By integrating advanced mining technology and renewable energy sources, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also contributing to a more sustainable future for the crypto mining industry.”

The new data centre in Romania underscores F2Hash’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. As the company continues to broaden its reach, it remains dedicated to providing reliable, cost-effective, and eco-conscious mining solutions to its global user base.

For more information about F2Hash and its services, visit f2hash.com



About F2Hash:

F2Hash is a leading crypto-mining platform headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Since its launch in 2022, the company has been at the forefront of the cryptocurrency mining industry, offering innovative, profitable and reliable bitcoin mining services to thousands of users worldwide.

For more information, visit F2Hash's website

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Nikolai Terskikh info-at-f2hash.com

