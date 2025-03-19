Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Irvington in Westchester County, New York

IRVINGTON, N.Y., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Irvington, New York. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include a limited collection of luxury two-story townhomes. The community will be located at 6 Marker Ridge in Irvington, less than one mile from the Irvington Metro North Train Station and the Hudson River. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.

Located in the heart of Westchester County, Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers features an intimate enclave of two-story townhomes with luxury brand-name finishes such as Kohler fixtures, Century Cabinetry, and JennAir stainless steel appliances. Pricing is anticipated to start at $1.6 million.





“Our new Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers community will offer residents the rare opportunity to own a luxury townhome in the highly desirable Irvington area,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “With exceptional home designs and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living and commuter convenience in Westchester County.”

Homeowners at Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided. Residents will also have direct access to the Old Croton Trailway from the community. Marker Ridge is ideally located close to major commuter routes, including Route 9, Interstates 87 and 287, Saw Mill River Parkway, and Sprain Brook Parkway. Recreational opportunities abound with direct access to Waterfront Park, several public and private golf courses, Irvington Theater, Lyndhurst Mansion, and more.

Students will have the opportunity to attend the highly rated Irvington Union Free School District, with all schools located less than a mile from the community. Marker Ridge is also a commuter's dream with convenient access to the Irvington Metro North Train Station located less than one mile from the community. White Plains is nine miles away and Manhattan is just 22 miles from Marker Ridge. Local shopping and dining can be enjoyed on Irvington's Main Street, with additional world-class shopping available at The Westchester and Palisades Center.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers, call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9efd823-a4c1-45f7-bbbe-175d8f75b231

