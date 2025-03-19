Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pliant Therapeutics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Pliant Therapeutics To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered significant losses in Pliant Therapeutics stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Faruqi & Faruqi, James (Josh) Wilson

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pliant” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLRX).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On February 7, 2025, Pliant issued a press release "announc[ing] that following a prespecified data review and recommendations by the trial's independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), the Company has voluntarily paused enrollment and dosing in the ongoing BEACON-IPF Phase 2b trial of bexotegrast in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)." Following this news, Wells Fargo and Citi analysts both downgraded Pliant, citing uncertainty about bexotegrast's path forward.

On this news, Pliant's stock price fell $4.72 per share, or 60.59%, to close at $3.07 per share on February 10, 2025.

To learn more about the Pliant Therapeutics investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PLRX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

