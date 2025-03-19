Next Layer Capital Joins Bitcoin for Corporations Amid Growing Institutional Adoption





MIAMI, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Layer Capital has officially become a member of Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC), an initiative led by BTC Inc to accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption. This strategic move aligns the firm with a corporate network of teams integrating and advancing Bitcoin initiatives.

Next Layer Capital’s Role in the Digital Asset Ecosystem

Headquartered in Miami and New York City, Next Layer Capital brings together a team of Digital Asset and traditional finance experts in one entity.

Their diversified expertise enables the firm to offer comprehensive services that assist both corporations and family offices with their Digital Asset goals. Their proficiency has led them to the development of turn-key digital asset allocation strategies. Additionally, Next Layer Capital provides institutional-grade financing solutions, crafting alternative capital structures that incorporate Bitcoin, thereby enhancing financial flexibility. The firm also optimizes deal structuring using ai-agent workflows in its backend to ensure efficient transaction processes. This multifaceted approach positions Next Layer Capital as a pivotal player in facilitating corporate, and ultra-high net worth, Bitcoin adoption.

Bitcoin for Corporations: An Organization Dedicated to Advancing Institutional Adoption

Bitcoin for Corporations serves as a key organization for businesses seeking to incorporate Bitcoin into their balance sheets and treasury strategies. The initiative connects corporate leaders with industry experts, offering education, financial models, and execution frameworks to facilitate large-scale adoption. By joining BFC, Next Layer Capital strengthens its role in expanding the Bitcoin ecosystem, offering advisory services that support corporate adoption.

Strategy’s Aggressive Bitcoin Accumulation

The announcement of Next Layer Capital’s membership in BFC coincides with significant developments in the institutional Bitcoin landscape. Notably, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. As of Mar 18, 2025, Strategy holds approximately 499,096 bitcoins, acquired at an average price of $66,473 per bitcoin, totaling nearly $27.95 billion in investment. To further bolster its Bitcoin holdings, Strategy unveiled plans to raise up to $21 billion through a stock-sale initiative, underscoring the company’s commitment to Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset.

Other Public Companies Embracing Bitcoin

The following public companies are actively incorporating Bitcoin into their corporate treasury strategies:

MicroStrategy : The largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 499,096 BTC, valued at approximately $40.96 billion as of March 2025.

: The largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with 499,096 BTC, valued at approximately $40.96 billion as of March 2025. Metaplanet : A Japan-based hotel business that has integrated Bitcoin into its corporate treasury, holding 3,200 BTC, valued at approximately $262.84 million as of March 2025.

: A Japan-based hotel business that has integrated Bitcoin into its corporate treasury, holding 3,200 BTC, valued at approximately $262.84 million as of March 2025. Semler Scientific: A medical technology company that develops healthcare diagnostic solutions, holding 3,192 BTC, valued at approximately $261.98 million as of March 2025.



Notable companies with Bitcoin on their balance sheet:

Tesla, Inc : The electric vehicle manufacturer currently holds 11,509 BTC, valued at approximately $944.59 million as of March 2025.

: The electric vehicle manufacturer currently holds 11,509 BTC, valued at approximately $944.59 million as of March 2025. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. : One of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining companies, holding approximately 40,435 BTC, valued at $3.32 billion as of March 2025.

: One of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining companies, holding approximately 40,435 BTC, valued at $3.32 billion as of March 2025. Coinbase Global Inc.: A leading cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, holding 9,000 BTC, valued at approximately $738.67 million as of March 2025.



These developments indicate a broader acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate corporate asset class.

Advancing the Institutional Bitcoin Narrative

“Digital assets, like Bitcoin and Stablecoins more specifically, are reshaping financial strategies at both the corporate and sovereign levels,” said Brandon Turp, Co-Founder at Next Layer Capital. “Joining Bitcoin for Corporations is a step toward providing the expertise necessary for corporations and family offices to integrate Bitcoin effectively.”

As macroeconomic pressures drive increased demand for non-sovereign financial assets, Next Layer Capital’s participation in Bitcoin for Corporations marks a significant milestone in the evolution of corporate Bitcoin adoption. Corporations and family offices interested in exploring Digital Asset Strategies, like Bitcoin and Stablecoin integration, are encouraged to consider Next Layer Capital’s advisory services.

This development highlights the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and reflects a broader shift toward digital asset integration in corporate finance.

About Next Layer

Next Layer Capital is a digital asset advisory firm that provides institutional-grade capital markets solutions to corporations, family offices, and nation-states looking to gain exposure to the digital asset ecosystem. Founded in 2024, the firm is dedicated to accelerating the global adoption of Bitcoin and digital assets.

