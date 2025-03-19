Extreme Steel Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Building American Excellence: Recognized for Expertise, Excellence and Client Satisfaction

WINCHESTER, Va., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the architectural and structural steel industry, proudly announces its 25th anniversary, celebrating an ongoing mission to revolutionize structural solutions with smart technologies, unmatched expertise and a commitment to service excellence. Since its founding in March 2000, ESI has grown in size and scope, highlighted by the recent acquisition of Superior Iron Works and an expanded workforce that now includes 230+ dedicated employees across four facilities. With a focus on safety, the ESI team has completed over 1,700 projects ranging from local efforts in the DMV to expansive projects in NYC, PA, WV, OH, NJ, FL, and CA.

"Our 25-year journey is built upon a foundation of innovation, collaboration, accountability, transparency and trustworthiness,” says Kevin Rodney, founder, ESI. “From our humble beginnings as a small business venture with strong ethics and an entrepreneurial spirit, we've grown into a world-class organization that consistently exceeds client expectations.”

ESI’s comprehensive portfolio of service offerings spans design, engineering, fabrication and installation, emphasizing sustainable practices and compliance with LEED, BIM and AISC Certifications as a Fabricator since 2010 and as an Erector since 2017.

Robert Pelham, President and CEO, ESI, highlights the Company’s incredible growth trajectory, "ESI continually sets benchmarks for quality, safety, craftsmanship and service, ensuring each project is not just completed, but masterfully executed. Our strategic expansion and the integration of Superior Iron Works enhances our capabilities in the DMV area and marks a significant chapter in our history.”

Key achievements include:

Managed projects from just a few tons up to large-scale endeavors involving thousands of tons, with several larger projects currently underway. Strategic Facility Expansions: 2006: Acquired the main shop in Winchester, VA. 2014: Purchased and later sold a facility in Warrenton, VA. 2016: Added a second shop in Winchester, VA. 2024: Acquired Superior Iron Works, expanding DMV area capabilities and bringing our fabrication facilities up to over 150,000 square feet of production space between three shops.

Received multiple Craftsmanship Awards from the Washington Building Council for projects like Ford’s Theatre Center for Education and Leadership (2012) and the International Spy Museum (2019). Employee Milestones: Celebrated the retirement of five dedicated team members, each of whom served over a decade, exemplifying our commitment to employee satisfaction and career development.

Derek Stiefel, VP Operations, ESI, emphasizes the impact of ESI’s work, "We're not just building structures; we're shaping tomorrow's infrastructure. Our work in preserving America’s heritage and spearheading new constructions underlines our commitment to excellence and adaptability."

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, ESI revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise. ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standards of excellence in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. ESI puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/

