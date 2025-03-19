Bottomline Wins “Best Overall FinTech Software” Designation in 9th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Bottomline , a global leader in business payments, has been selected as winner of the “Best Overall FinTech Software” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the standout innovation of Bottomline’s Commercial Digital Banking Platform, a breakthrough solution that goes beyond payments and cash management functionality to serve as a fully integrated commercial banking and payments platform. The product includes robust API capabilities enabling Financial Institutions to operate with more flexibility and agility and create unique customer experiences.

Bottomline’s recently extended capabilities of the Commercial Digital Banking Platform include deep integration with Bottomline's Paymode Business Payments Network, allowing banks to better service business customers from small businesses to large corporations with multibank relationships. The integration creates the possibilities of new revenue streams for Financial Institutions by enabling them to better monetize payments by clearing vcards, checks and ACHs via the Paymode network versus traditional payment rails.

By integrating Paymode with Bottomline’s Digital Banking platform, the enrollment process is seamless for customers. Upon login, eligible businesses will see a banner highlighting their enrollment eligibility and their estimated return based on their current payees matched with Paymode's 550,000+ network. Enrollment can be completed entirely online.

Additionally, Bottomline's platform supports embedded risk management capabilities to mitigate fraud from both internal and external threats and delivers predictive analytics and benchmarking to enhance customer engagement, boost bank performance, and drive profitable relationships through proactive, usage-triggered outreach. The platform also provides patented real-time payments chat capabilities.

“Bottomline makes banks and businesses smarter, enhancing user experiences while keeping clients and payments secure. Financial Institutions are looking to transform their business and technology ecosystems to improve the experience and delivery of their offerings to clients. Frictionless customer experiences are being demanded in all digital channels at a continuously accelerated rate,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Bottomline’s Commercial Digital Banking Platform delivers this frictionless experience while also helping bank clients to offer their business customers the industry’s best payment solutions. It’s with pleasure that we award Bottomline with ‘Best Overall FinTech Software’ for 2025.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

Bottomline works as a strategic partner throughout the customer journey — from strategic consulting and proactive product innovation to best-in-class implementations, customer migration, and strong post-launch support. “Our vision is to offer the market's leading, fully integrated commercial banking and payments platform,” said Kevin Pettet, Chief Revenue Officer for Banking, Bottomline. “We’re so honored to receive this award from FinTech Breakthrough as we continue deliver frictionless customer service and experiences for our clients. It all comes together seamlessly to spur digital transformation for banks,” he concluded.

