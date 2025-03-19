Global FinTech Innovators Recognized in 9th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Standout Financial Technology Products And Companies
LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the world’s most innovative companies, technologies and products in the FinTech market, today announced the winners of the organization's 9th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in FinTech technology solutions across the globe.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Decentralized Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and more. The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.
The FinTech industry continues to evolve rapidly, with embedded finance, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology emerging as key drivers of innovation. The growing demand for seamless digital experiences and personalized financial solutions is pushing companies to develop smarter, more automated platforms that enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the integration of real-time data and machine learning are transforming how financial services are delivered and consumed.
“As we unveil the results of our 2025 program, it's clear that the pace of innovation in FinTech continues to accelerate,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “From the growing influence of embedded finance to the increasing role of artificial intelligence and automation, the FinTech industry is undergoing a major transformation. This year’s winners are at the forefront of this shift, providing breakthrough solutions that empower businesses and consumers alike. We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of our 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners.”
All FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Consumer Lending
Best Consumer Lending Platform: Versatile Credit
Best Consumer Lending Company: Happy Money
Best Overall Digital Lending Product: Fig Financial
Consumer Lending Innovation Award: Lendbuzz
Business Lending
Best Business Lending Platform: Amount
Best Lending Infrastructure Platform: Setpoint
Best Overall LendTech Company: QuickFi
Wealth Management
Best Wealth Management Product: Zoe Financial
Wealth Management Innovation Award: eMoney Advisor
Best Financial Advisory Platform: intelliflo
Best Wealth Management Company: Zephyr Informa
Personal Finance
Personal Finance Innovation Award: TomoCredit
Best Personal Finance Product: InComm Payments, InComm Benefits HSA
Best Personal Budgeting Service: Brightfin
Retirement Planning & Management
Best Retirement Planning Solution: WBI
Retirement Management Innovation Award: Flourish
Best Retirement Management Platform: PensionBee
Consumer Payments
Best Consumer Payments Platform: Elevate
Best Consumer Payments Product: Hopper
Best Overall Commerce Platform: VELA Payments
Best Credit Card Payments Solution: FIS, FIS® Payments One Credit platform
Best Consumer Payments Company: Planet
B2B Payments
Best B2B Payments Platform: Payroc
Best Small Business Payments Solution: Payoneer
Best Payment Enablement Platform: Branch
B2B Payments Innovation Award: Verto
Point-of-Sale
Best Point of Sale Solution: myPOS, myPOS Sigma
Best Point of Sale Platform: Aevi
Point of Sale Innovation Award: Capital One's Muse, a Navigator product
Investments
Best Retail Investment Platform: EquityZen
Best Alternative Investment Platform: Canoe Intelligence
Best Stock Trading App: Nemo Money
Best Institutional Investment Solution: Charles River Development, Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS)
Best Real Estate Investment Platform: Kiavi
Best Trading Platform: Libertex
Financial Education & Wellness
Best Student Loan Management Platform: Candidly
Best Financial Coaching Platform: Financial Finesse
Best Financial Wellness Solution Provider: Remitly
Consumer Banking
Best Consumer Banking Mobile App: Revolut
Digital Banking Innovation Award: Jenius Bank, Jenius Savings
Banking Innovation Award: Posh.ai
Analytics and Risk Management
Best Overall Analytics Platform: Numerix
Best Risk Management Service: Barchart
Best Risk Management Platform: LogicGate
Banking Infrastructure
Best Banking Infrastructure Platform: Astadia, an Amdocs company
Best Open Banking API: MX
Identity and Privacy
Best Identity Verification Solution: Vouched
Global Verification Platform of the Year: Sumsub
Best Overall Digital Identity Solution Provider: LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Fraud Prevention & Transaction Security
Best Fraud Prevention Platform: Mastercard, Mastercard Transaction Fraud Monitoring (TFM)
Fraud Prevention Innovation Award: NICE Actimize
Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: GeoComply
Best AML Solution: Abrigo
Best Financial Transaction Security Company: Vcheck
InsurTech
Best InsurTech Solution: Laserfiche
Best InsurTech Solution for Life Insurance: Bestow
InsurTech Innovation Award: Earnix
RegTech
Best RegTech Platform: Vixio
Best RegTech Company: Green Check
RegTech Innovation Award: InvestorCOM
Decentralized Finance
Best DeFi Asset Management Solution: iCapital, iCapital DLT
Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform: Blockdaemon
Best Asset Tokenization Platform: Platonic
Cryptocurrency
Best Cryptocurrency Exchange: Gemini
Best Cryptocurrency Wallet: Nexo
Spend Management & Procurement
Best Spend Management Platform: Procurify
Best AP Solution: Tipalti
Best Overall eProcurement Software: Omnea
Tax and Accounting
Best Overall Accounting Platform: Xero
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)
Best BaaS Platform: Mbanq
Best BaaS Solution Provider: Pathward
Industry Leadership
Best FinTech Company CEO: Brian Fahey, MyComplianceOffice
Best Employee Benefits Solution: Betterment at Work
Best FinTech Startup: Orb
Best Overall FinTech Software: Bottomline
Best Overall FinTech Mobile App: Snap Finance
Best Use of AI in FinTech: Ramp
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
