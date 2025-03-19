FIS® Payments One Credit Awarded “Best Credit Card Payments Solution” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market, today announced that FIS® , a global leader in financial technology, has been selected as winner of the “Best Credit Card Payments Solution” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. This award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the FIS® Payments One Credit platform.

FIS® Payments One Credit is a modular platform that streamlines and simplifies credit card processing for financial institutions, from small credit unions to top 50 global banks. The flexible platform combines the latest digital and fraud technologies with robust transaction processing to deliver exceptional servicing and fast, seamless and secure payment experiences. The solution goes beyond card issuance with real-time dashboards and actionable insights that deliver a deeper understanding of customers’ spending behaviors, while helping to manage risk and uncover opportunities to maximize revenue.

“Our market analysis showed that Payments One Credit offers everything financial institutions need on a single modern platform, via flexible always-on technology,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “With unparalleled system availability, modern APIs and a user-friendly interface, Payments One Credit allows customers to easily integrate with and benefit from the latest digital capabilities so institutions can work smarter and faster on a platform built for today's constantly changing and increasingly complex cards business.”

“We are honored to accept the ‘Best Credit Card Payments Solution’ award from FinTech Breakthrough. Our solution enables clients to unlock best-in-class consumer experiences using one platform that consolidates functions like digital, fraud management and loyalty, while reducing their costs, compliance and IT burden,” said Chris Como, General Manager, Cards and Money Movement, at FIS. “We are committed to continuously investing in developing innovative financial solutions that empower our clients to keep money moving seamlessly throughout the global financial ecosystem.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world’s financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

