Versatile Credit Named “Best Consumer Lending Platform” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Versatile Credit (“Versatile”), a leading provider of innovative consumer financing solutions that empower businesses to strategically integrate credit into their operations, has been selected as winner of the “Best Consumer Lending Platform” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

In today’s retail environment, every customer interaction is crucial. Merchants need solutions that turn more shoppers into buyers while maximizing transaction value. Versatile’s platform expands financing accessibility, increases ticket sizes, and boosts approval rates – ensuring more customers complete their purchases. With intelligent application routing and real-time decisioning, Versatile helps businesses capture every financing opportunity, driving revenue growth and increasing customer lifetime value for both merchants and lenders.

Rather than juggling multiple lender portals and processes, businesses streamline financing with a single, unified platform to launch applications, process transactions, and optimize their credit program. By eliminating manual workarounds, reducing errors, and improving workflow efficiency, Versatile empowers staff to focus on sales while delivering a seamless and consistent financing experience – driving higher approval rates, increased sales, and an improved customer experience.

By leveraging an intelligent, single-application workflow, businesses can connect customers with over 35 prime, near-prime, and no-credit-required providers, expanding approval opportunities without disrupting the sales process. Advanced application routing tailors financing options based on factors such as purchase amount, product type, and store location, optimizing approvals, ensuring compliance, and streamlining the experience for consumers and staff. This reduces application drop-off, increases approval rates, and ensures customers receive financing that enables them to complete their purchase, not just apply.

Versatile’s platform integrates financing directly into existing sales and checkout channels – whether in-store, online, or mobile – eliminating friction from the checkout process. Customers can apply via merchant-owned devices, branded kiosks, or their smartphones using secure QR codes, text, or email links, ensuring a fast, convenient, and consistent experience wherever and however they decide to shop.

Versatile’s real-time analytics turn raw data into insights, helping merchants benchmark performance across locations, devices, and staff to gain a clearer picture of program effectiveness. By tracking real-time approval rates, conversion trends, and lender performance, businesses can proactively refine their credit strategy to better serve customers and drive growth.

By aligning financing with business operations, Versatile transforms financing from a necessary function into a strategic and competitive advantage for businesses – improving accessibility, increasing approvals, and enhancing both the customer experience and operational efficiency.

“Versatile Credit transforms consumer lending with technology that provides unmatched flexibility for merchants and their customers. Merchants and lenders are looking to provide more strategic, optimized financing programs that seamlessly connect shoppers to the right credit options,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Versatile Credit’s platform enables businesses to approach credit strategically – helping them deliver financing that aligns with customer needs while integrating seamlessly into how they do business. We’re proud to acknowledge Versatile with the ‘Best Consumer Lending Platform’ award!”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Our technology is designed to ensure customers have access to a full spectrum of financing options wherever and however they choose to shop. By embedding financing seamlessly into the buying journey, we help businesses reduce friction, increase consumer confidence, and drive better outcomes for customers and merchants,” said Ed O’Donnell, CEO of Versatile. “We’re honored to accept this award from FinTech Breakthrough and remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to take control of their credit strategy – helping them optimize their financing programs, simplify the experience for shoppers and staff, and stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Versatile

Versatile offers a comprehensive consumer financing platform that empowers businesses to develop a credit strategy aligned with how they operate – wherever and however they engage with customers. By integrating financing seamlessly into existing workflows, Versatile enables businesses to optimize their credit programs, expand customer access to financing, and enhance the consumer experience. Versatile has led the evolution of consumer credit optimization for 20 years, working alongside partners to identify challenges and opportunities, and developing innovative solutions that help businesses build smarter, more strategic credit programs that drive more applications, approvals, and sales.

