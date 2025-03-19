Sierra Financial Holdings to Acquire Preferred Security Life Insurance Company

HOUSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Financial Holdings, LLC today announced that it received final regulatory approval from the Texas Department of Insurance to acquire Preferred Security Life Insurance Company, a Texas-Domiciled Life Insurance carrier. Closing is expected to occur on April 1, 2025.

Dennis Haley, President of Preferred Security Life Insurance Company, stated "The addition of a life insurance option to Sierra’s wide array of mortgage loan products significantly expands its portfolio of financial services and provides Preferred Security Life with ready access to the growing Latino market while simultaneously offering customers a means to provide financial protection and security for their family."

About Sierra Financial Holdings, LLC – Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sierra Financial Holdings, LLC is a privately held company focused on the financial services industry. Since 2010 our family of independent financial services organizations have provided a full line of insurance and mortgage portfolio products to the primarily Latino market. The companies include:

Sierra Mortgage Capital, LLC - a nationwide closed loan mortgage conduit that acquires first lien residential whole loans from approved mortgage bankers and retail lenders.

Sierra Lending Group, LLC - a retail residential mortgage originator specializing in products that serve the Latino market in Texas.

Sierra Lending Corporation - a California-based retail residential mortgage originator specializing in products that serve the Latino market in California.

Sierra Insurance Services, LLC - a Houston-based insurance agency specializing in life insurance products that cater to the Latino market.

About Preferred Security Life Insurance Company – Founded in 1994, Preferred Security Life Insurance Company is a Stipulated Premium Life insurance company with operational headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado USA.

CONTACT

John F. Sexton

Managing Partner

jsexton@groupsierra.com

4550 Post Oak Place Dr, Suite 244

Houston, TX 77027

(713) 629-6300

www.SierraFinancialHoldings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.