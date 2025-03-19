Irick Wiggins – KetoSnackz & Season Brand Join Forces to Simplify Healthy Eating with Delicious Sardine Recipes

LYNDHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season Brand , a leader in premium quality sardines for over 100 years, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Irick Wiggins, creator of KetoSnackz and a trusted voice in the health and wellness space with over 3 million followers on Instagram.With a shared mission of making healthy eating simple, delicious, and accessible, Season and Irick are teaming up to inspire consumers with innovative, easy-to-make recipes featuring Season’s premium skinless and boneless sardines—packed with protein, omega-3s, and low in mercury.Through this collaboration, Irick will showcase a variety of mouthwatering dishes using Season Sardines, proving that eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. Followers can expect exclusive recipes, step-by-step videos, and expert tips to help them incorporate nutrient-dense sardines into their daily meals.Stay tuned and join the journey! Follow @seasonbrandofficial and @ketosnackz on Instagram for fresh recipe inspiration and healthy eating hacks.Win a Year’s Supply of Season Sardines + a Virtual Cooking Class with Irick Wiggins!Want to be part of the movement? Share your own Season Sardine recipes on Instagram, tag @seasonbrandofficial and @ketosnackz, and get a chance to win a year’s supply of Season Sardines plus an exclusive virtual cooking class with Irick!Let’s make healthy eating easy, delicious, and fun—one sardine recipe at a time!For media inquiries, please contact:Pamela Wadlerpam@trentandcompany.com212-966-0024

