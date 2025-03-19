InformedDNA Acquires Coriell Life Sciences, Expanding Precision Health Capabilities

Precision health leader adds Coriell’s pharmacogenomics capabilities to expand the application of genomics and increase patient access to more personalized and effective health care

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InformedDNA ®, a precision health company revolutionizing the application of genomic insights, today announced the acquisition of Coriell Life Sciences , a provider of pharmacogenomic services and clinical decision support. The addition of Coriell Life Science’s services to InformedDNA’s genetic test interpretation and counseling capabilities dramatically expands patient, provider and payor access to a broader range of genetic insights and enables more personalized, data-driven treatment and medication decisions for better outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Philadelphia-based Coriell Life Sciences combines pharmacogenomics (the study of how genes affect an individual’s response to medication) and precision medicine (tailored diagnosis and treatment plans specific to each patient) to help large employers, health plans, payer organizations, health systems, and research institutions deliver paths to better health and more efficient care.

The company’s offerings include both products and services. Corigen® is a population-scale medication risk management program that helps health plans, public and private employers, health systems, and pharmacy benefits managers ensure patients are getting the right medications for the best outcomes. Coriell Life Sciences also provides expert pharmacogenomic research analysis for laboratories.

InformedDNA and Coriell Life Sciences have already started working together by integrating Coriell’s pharmacogenomic services into DNAimpact™, InformedDNA’s precision health platform. The combined offering identifies more targeted and effective therapies based on genomic profiles. It also combines interactive education and access to clinical experts to ensure patients and their providers are supported and guided to personalized health choices based on their genetics.

Coriell Life Sciences CEO Scott Megill, who co-founded the company as a spin out from the Coriell Institute for Medical Research in 2013, will take on the new role of Chief Commercial Officer for InformedDNA.

“The combination of our companies is a transformative step forward in the future of precision medicine,” said Megill. “By uniting our expertise in pharmacogenomics and clinical decision support with InformedDNA’s industry-leading genetic test interpretation and counseling services, we are creating an unparalleled resource for patients, providers, and health organizations. Already, through our new DNAimpact platform, we are expanding access to a broader range of genetic insights and helping individuals and healthcare teams make more personalized, data-driven decisions. This partnership ensures that more people than ever before can benefit from the life-changing potential of genetics.”

“Pharmacogenomics is a critical aspect of personalized precision healthcare, and it presents an important opportunity to expand our ability to drive better patient outcomes,” said Dr. Surya Singh, CEO of InformedDNA. “Looking across the pharmacogenomics space, Coriell Life Sciences stands out for its extensive collaboration with leading laboratories that specialize in genetic and complex molecular testing. It also has experience working with a broad selection of employer plan sponsors. Scott and his team bring substantial expertise in the field and provide InformedDNA with an immediate presence in public employer plans currently underserved by precision medicine.”

About Coriell Life Sciences

Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With scientific expertise that spans six decades, CLS bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application and offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. For more information, visit https://www.coriell.com/ .

About InformedDNA

InformedDNA® is the country's leading applied genomics solutions company, helping harness the full power of precision medicine. With the largest independent staff of board-certified genetics specialists in the U.S., InformedDNA ensures that health organizations have access to the highest quality, most current genomics insights to optimize clinical decisions.

Founded to bring convenient telegenetic counseling to patients in all 50 states, InformedDNA has spent nearly two decades investing in deep genetics expertise and innovative technology to deliver the real-time insights and solutions our clients need to optimize clinical decisions, improve outcomes, and realize cost savings at scale. As the landscape of genomics continues to change, InformedDNA remains committed to building and implementing programs such as DNAimpact™ which integrates digital-first patient engagement tools to engage genomics and pharmacogenomics with proactive population care management in areas such as oncology, maternity, and polypharmacy to improve patient outcomes at scale. For more information, visit www.InformedDNA.com .

Contact: Tim Walsh for InformedDNA +1 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.