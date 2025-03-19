Regula Blog Wins 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula , a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, is proud to announce that its blog has been accoladed as the Best Cybersecurity Blog in the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Providing diverse expert content such as how-to guides, original analytics, and detailed visuals, the Regula Blog serves as a valuable resource for the general public and niche professionals.





For more than a decade, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards have honored individuals, teams, and companies that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation in cybersecurity.

The Regula Blog received the award for its expert insights, authoritative opinions, real-world fraud case analyses, practical guides, and forward-looking discussions on evolving security challenges.

With over 18,000 unique readers per month, the Regula Blog is a fast-growing knowledge hub for professionals in cybersecurity, forensic science, and identity verification. The blog provides in-depth content on deepfake detection, facial recognition, document authentication, forensic examination, and more, to ensure that businesses and professionals get the timely and relevant knowledge they need.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, trust and security are more critical than ever. Our blog is more than just industry news—it’s a true knowledge hub designed to educate and empower professionals tackling identity fraud, document forgery, and cybersecurity risks. Winning this award is an honor and a testament to our team’s effort in providing actionable content that helps businesses navigate today’s complex security challenges,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

Contact:

Kristina – ks@regulaforensics.com

