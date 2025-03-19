University of Pennsylvania Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Eric Sun a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Eric Sun, a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Eric Sun, a sophomore, is pursuing a dual BA/MS in Physics and a BSE in Computer Science at the University of Pennsylvania. Eric also conducted significant research at Yale, eventually publishing and presenting his work at MIT. He is the director of a coding nonprofit that serves over 2,000 students in rural areas and partners with organizations to teach skills like machine learning and programming.

“Eric is dedicated not only to his studies but to the academic access of so many others. It’s exciting to support a student who will impact others in this way," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf0fe208-3a88-41a5-be55-b6aa44163981

