KALP Launches $GINI on MEXC & BingX, Unveils $GINI 250M Grant Program for RWA & DPI Innovation

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kalp Decentra Foundation, dedicated to driving global digital transformation, today announces the official launch of the $GINI token on MEXC and BingX exchanges, commencing March 20. In tandem, the Foundation is launching a groundbreaking grant program, allocating 250 million $GINI tokens to accelerate innovation in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). The $GINI token, the utility token of the Compliant-by-Design Layer-1 KALP Network, follows successful launchpad listings on Spores Network, Huostarter, and Kingdomstarter. The KALP Network, which underpins the $GINI token, secured $10.8 million in seed and private funding.

The grant initiative will establish a dedicated Grants Committee to evaluate and approve projects that align with the foundation’s mission of fostering blockchain innovation and adoption in the RWA tokenization and DPI niche. The Grants Committee will oversee an allocation of 12.5% of the total $GINI supply, equating to 250 million GINI tokens, to support strategic initiatives across various sectors.

The Grants allocation will focus on key strategic initiatives, including engaging with sovereign players to drive blockchain innovation at a national level, funding large-scale projects that surpass a defined threshold in value and complexity, supporting third-party collaborations with external entities such as Kalp Studios to enhance the KALP ecosystem, and fostering institutional engagement with organizations and leading universities to bridge academia, research, and practical blockchain applications. The grant program will also fund incubator labs in collaboration with several colleges and universities for education, training and acceleration of budding web3 ideas and skill development.

Projects can apply via the Kalp Foundation portal, detailing their strategies for capital growth (TVL), user acquisition, and transaction volume. The Grants Committee will evaluate applications based on feasibility, impact, and long-term sustainability.

“The grants initiative will support and scale deserving projects focused on RWA tokenization and DPI development using web3 technology. We want to realize the $10 billion potential of RWA tokenization and Digital Public Infrastructure by deploying a grant program that identifies, tracks, measures and rewards innovation and impact through smart allocation of funds to promising projects. As DPI is going to be a foundational layer for future innovation its value and utility will generate exponential results.” Said Tapan Sangal, Director at KALP Decentra foundation.

Kalp Foundation will support projects continuously, from the seed stage to self-sustainability, ensuring growth and scalability at every phase.

With the launch of $GINI and the Grants Committee, the Kalp Foundation is reinforcing its commitment to fostering blockchain innovation through strategic funding and institutional collaboration.

About Kalp Decentra Foundation:

The Kalp Decentra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization committed to driving worldwide digital transformation through innovative technology solutions and infrastructure. The Foundation focuses on empowering communities through digital literacy, establishing secure technological frameworks, and fostering global collaborations to create an inclusive digital future for all.

