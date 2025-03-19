CodeMonkey Honored with Triple Awards in Q1 2025: A Testament to Excellence in Educational Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeMonkey, a leading platform in Computer Science education for children, is proud to announce that it has been honored with three prestigious awards in 2025: the Education Technology Insights Award, the Modular Learning Award, and the EdTech Impact Award. These accolades underscore CodeMonkey's unwavering commitment to transforming coding education into an engaging, accessible, and effective experience for learners worldwide.

Education Technology Insights Award: Game-Based Learning Platform of the Year

CodeMonkey has been recognized as the "Game-Based Learning Platform of the Year" by Education Technology Insights. This award celebrates CodeMonkey's innovative approach to making coding education a fun-filled adventure. By transforming complex coding concepts into interactive challenges and character-based journeys, CodeMonkey enables students to master problem-solving skills while unleashing their creativity. Boaz Zaionce, COO and VP of Marketing at CodeMonkey, emphasizes, "We are transforming coding into an engaging, hands-on experience where kids master problem-solving and unleash their creativity—all while having fun."

Modular Learning Award: Empowering Educators and Students

The Modular Learning Award recognizes CodeMonkey's dedication to providing a flexible and comprehensive curriculum that caters to various learning needs. Designed for children aged 6-12, with content extending up to 18 years, CodeMonkey offers courses in real coding languages like CoffeeScript, Python, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. The platform's game-like environment engages learners through block-based and text-based coding, making complex topics approachable and entertaining. Educators benefit from structured lesson plans, offline activities, and a teacher dashboard that provides real-time student progress, enabling personalized instruction and ensuring no learner is left behind.

EdTech Impact Award: Reducing Teacher Workload

CodeMonkey's efforts to streamline educational processes have been acknowledged with the EdTech Impact Award for "Reducing Teacher Workload." The platform offers pre-built coding challenges and games that engage students effectively, thereby reducing preparation time for educators. With a 93.75% approval rating from educators, CodeMonkey has proven to be a valuable tool in minimizing administrative and teaching workload, allowing teachers to focus more on meaningful classroom engagement.

Innovations and Future Developments

CodeMonkey continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of digital education. In February 2025, the company launched a comprehensive Digital Literacy Curriculum for K-8 students, featuring over 130 engaging lessons on digital literacy, online safety, and responsible internet usage. Additionally, the curriculum includes more than 100 interactive typing lessons, ensuring that young learners develop essential keyboarding skills alongside their digital knowledge. These initiatives reflect CodeMonkey's commitment to providing future-ready learning experiences that empower students to thrive in a tech-driven world.

CodeMonkey's recent accolades highlight its pivotal role in reshaping coding education. By combining innovative teaching methods with comprehensive support for educators, CodeMonkey ensures that students worldwide are equipped with the skills necessary to navigate and succeed in the digital age.

Contact: Boaz Zaionce (888) 299- 3294

