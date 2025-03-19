Brain Implants Market Growth Driven by Increasing Neurological Disorders and Aging Population, Says The Insight Partners

The brain implants market is projected to grow from US$ 7.21 billion in 2022 to US$ 17.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8%. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of neurological diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, an aging population, and increasing chronic conditions. Advances in neurotechnology and deep brain stimulation are fueling demand. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth. Key players include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Neuralink.

According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Brain Implants Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report", The Brain Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 17.65 billion by 2030 from US$ 7.21 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period





The brain implants market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing cases of neurological conditions. As people live longer, the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and stroke is steadily rising. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2025, these conditions have become the leading cause of disability worldwide. As per the United Nations (UN) 2024, by 2050, the number of people over 65 is expected to double, putting even more individuals at risk. Factors such as stress, poor diet, and lifestyle habits also contribute to the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases. Likewise, advancements in diagnostics are helping detect these diseases earlier. Investing in early diagnosis and precision medicine is key to improving lives and easing the strain on families and caregivers.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

growth

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic Plc, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd, Fisher Wallace Laboratories Inc., Synchron Inc., Blackrock Microsystems Inc, Renishaw Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Neurospine LLC, CorTec GmbH, BrainGate, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, NeuroSky Inc, Neuralink Corp, NeuroPace Inc., ONWARD Medical NV, Paradromics Inc., THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Haier Group Corporation, and Blue Star Limited are among the major companies operating in the brain implants market.

Trending Topics: Digital Brain Health Market, Brain Health Supplements, Global Neuroscience Market, Brain Imaging Devices Market, Brain Monitoring Market.

Global Headlines on Brain Implants Market

The FDA approved Medtronic’s BrainSense Adaptive deep brain stimulation, a device that surgeons implant in patients’ chests with electrodes connecting to the brain.

Medtronic Earns US FDA approval for the World's first Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation System For People With Parkinson's





Brain Implants Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The Brain Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 17.65 billion by 2030 from US$ 7.21 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Neuroscience and neurotechnology are advancing rapidly, pushing medical science to new limits, as neurological diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy are becoming more common. Brain implants offer potential therapeutic solutions by modifying neural activity and restoring normal brain function. As people become more aware of the advantages of brain implants, positive research outcomes are favoring the adoption of brain implants. Growing reliance on deep brain stimulation as a safe and proven treatment for Parkinson's contributes to their adoption. The market growth is increasing as more neural implants are being used to help with memory, disease treatment, and prosthetic limb communication to reduce the symptoms of brain-related disorders.





2. Growing Geriatric Population: Older people are likely to suffer from neurological disorders that impact their mobility. Among the common neurological disorders affecting the geriatric population include Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease (PD), and dystonia. According to the 2020 population statistics by the US Census Bureau, the geriatric population in the US reached 55.8 million, i.e., 16.8% of the national population in the country were aged 65 and above in 2020. According to the data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Brazil has ~30 million people aged 60 and above (representing 13% of the country's population). The population of this age group is expected to reach ~50 million (i.e., 24% of the total population) by 2030. According to an article published by UpToDate Inc. in August 2021, epilepsy incidence is highest among patients aged 75 and above.





3. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders is contributing to the rise in neurological conditions. According to the WHO (2025), chronic illnesses are a leading risk factor for stroke, dementia, and other neurodegenerative diseases. As per the IDF (2024), global diabetes cases are expected to reach 783 million by 2045, increasing the risk of diabetic neuropathy and cognitive decline. Poor lifestyle habits, including sedentary behavior and unhealthy diets, further accelerate these risks. Advancements in precision medicine and integrated healthcare approaches are crucial to managing this growing challenge and improving patient outcomes.





4. Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the brain implants market during the forecast period.









Based on treatment, the brain implants market is segmented into deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulator, invasive and non-invasive brain. The spinal cord stimulation segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

By application, the brain implants market is categorized into chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, depression, dystonia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and neurofibromatosis. The epilepsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

According to end user, the brain implants market is segmented into hospitals and specialized clinics/neurological centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The brain implants market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

With neurological diseases rising and chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension affecting brain health, the need for innovative solutions like brain implants is growing. As per WHO (2025), neurological disorders are now the leading cause of disability, highlighting the urgency for advanced treatments. Brain implants hold immense potential to restore lost functions, improve quality of life, and bring hope to millions facing neurological challenges.





