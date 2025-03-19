Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Ohio Retail Updates Including the Opening of Beyond Hello™ Warren, Expanding Its Presence in Ohio’s Emerging Adult-Use Market

New Beyond Hello™ Adult-Use and Medical Dispensary Opens in Warren, OH

Strengthening Jushi’s Ohio Retail Presence with Fourth Dispensary in the State

Grand Opening Celebration with Exclusive Promotions on March 20, 2025



BOCA RATON, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, is proud to announce the grand opening of Beyond Hello™ Warren, a state-of-the-art cannabis dispensary located at 2107 Elm Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44483. The Company concurrently announces the closing of its previously announced acquisitions of dispensaries in Toledo and Oxford. Beyond Hello Warren marks the fourth operating dispensary in Ohio that Jushi owns or has future rights to acquire, joining owned locations in Cincinnati, Toledo, and Oxford, further solidifying the Company’s footprint in the state’s growing cannabis market.

Beyond Hello Warren will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and will offer convenient online reservations for in-store pickup via beyond-hello.com. Patients can also contact the dispensary directly at (234) 430-0850.

The new location is strategically situated in Warren’s thriving commercial district and offers high visibility, ample parking, and easy access to major roadways. The surrounding area includes various retail businesses and restaurants, contributing to strong foot traffic. Warren is a key market in the state’s expanding medical and adult-use cannabis sector.

With the recent legalization of adult-use cannabis in Ohio, the dispensary will provide both medical patients and customers 21 and over with access to a wide range of high-quality cannabis products, including premium flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles wellness products and more. The store will feature a knowledgeable team of trained professionals dedicated to guiding customers through a personalized shopping experience.

“We are very excited to continue to expand our operations and brand presence in Ohio and serve the community of Warren with this newest Beyond Hello™ location,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. “As Ohio enters this next chapter in cannabis, we are committed to delivering exceptional customer service, high-quality products, and an elevated retail experience for both new and experienced consumers. Our expansion reflects Jushi’s dedication to growth in key markets, and we look forward to playing a role in the state’s thriving cannabis industry.”

Jushi is not only expanding its dispensary operations in Ohio but also leveraging its growing retail footprint to bring the high-quality cannabis products it grows and manufactures in the state to more customers. With its operating cultivation and production facilities, Jushi ensures a steady supply of premium products, reinforcing its commitment to consistency, transparency, and innovation. By increasing retail access, Jushi can showcase its portfolio of products including The Bank, Seche, The Lab and Tasteology while meeting the growing demand for top-tier cannabis products in Ohio.

For more information, visit beyond-hello.com or follow Beyond Hello™ on social media.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

