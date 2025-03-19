Grip Security Partners with IDMWORKS to Redefine Identity and Access Management for the SaaS Era

Partnership delivers end-to-end solution to address identity risks from SaaS sprawl

BOSTON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security , a leader in SaaS identity risk management, today announced a strategic partnership with IDMWORKS, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM). The partnership addresses the complex challenges of IAM in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape as organizations increasingly adopt SaaS applications. The complexity of managing identities and access permissions has grown exponentially, leading to identity risks, compliance issues and operational inefficiencies. Recognizing these challenges, Grip Security and IDMWORKS have joined forces to deliver comprehensive IAM solutions that combine advanced technology with deep industry expertise.

“IDMWORKS’ extensive expertise in delivering IAM solutions makes them an amazing partner to help companies take a modern, identity-centric approach to SaaS security,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder at Grip Security. “With SaaS, IT no longer centrally controls the apps employees use, and together, we are able to help companies understand their security gaps with a new approach that sets a new standard in the industry.”

"IAM has never been more critical—or more complex. The rise of SaaS has outpaced traditional security models, leaving organizations struggling to keep up with an ever-expanding attack surface,” said Paul Bedi, CEO at IDMWORKS. “Our partnership with Grip Security brings a new level of visibility and control to IAM, ensuring that enterprises can secure every identity and every application, no matter how fast their SaaS ecosystem grows."

This partnership focuses on delivering end-to-end IAM services, including advisory, implementation, integration and managed services. By leveraging Grip Security's cutting-edge technology and IDMWORKS' strategic expertise, clients can expect robust solutions that address current and emerging identity and access management challenges.

Grip Security offers the industry’s most comprehensive SaaS security platform designed to protect the entire ecosystem. The award-winning SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) offers the industry’s best discovery, automated remediation and compliance enforcement capabilities. The SaaS Security Posture Management Product (SSPM) provides deep visibility and misconfiguration management. The Extend User Security browser extension provides insights into user security and credential hygiene and helps security teams focus on helping users become more secure. Combined, these products provide an end-to-end solution supports a proactive SaaS security strategy that streamlines operations, reduces their attack surface and maintains compliance at scale.

IDMWORKS brings over two decades of experience in IAM strategy, implementation and managed services. With a team of over 150 full-time professionals, IDMWORKS has successfully delivered more than 3,000 IAM transformations across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, education, transport, utilities and the public sector. They are respected for their approach of understanding a client’s needs and building a tailored solution that aligns with their unique business objectives and compliance requirements.

Additional Information:

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate the mitigation and remediation of risks. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.

About IDMWORKS

IDMWORKS is an industry-leading identity and access management (IAM) solutions provider. Since 2004, the company has been dedicated to securing businesses and enabling interactions with their customers, partners, and employees driving transformative growth. Complex identity challenges are simplified through the team’s vision, expertise and resilience ensuring strategic outcomes are successful. IDMWORKS' deeply knowledgeable and customer-centric experts have been leading the ever-shifting IAM industry for nearly two decades, positioning the company to deliver cutting-edge cyber security solutions.



