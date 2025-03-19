Groundworks® Continues Record Growth with Expansion into New Hampshire

North America's Leading Foundation and Water Management Solutions Company Leverages Local Knowledge for Nationwide Impact

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, proudly announced the acquisition of Rescon Basement Solutions in Hooksett, NH, marking its first location in New Hampshire. This acquisition continues Groundworks’ presence in New England, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to both local expertise and national advancement.

"New England has almost seven million single family homes with an average home age of 45 years. For too long, this region has lacked a solutions company that has been modernized and capitalized to service the foundation and waterproofing challenges unique to New England,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “As we increase our footprint into New Hampshire and Massachusetts, we’re not just adding an office — we’re deepening our connection to homeowners with solutions that ensure the safety, stability, and longevity of their homes."

For nearly 30 years, Rescon Basement Solutions has been a trusted name in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, offering a wide range of services including basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, and foundation repair. With an in-depth understanding of northeastern conditions, the team at Rescon will continue to serve their customers under the Groundworks' name and bring their invaluable regional knowledge to an even wider audience.

"This partnership gives us the resources to provide even better service to our customers and additional benefits to all employees" said Christopher Brown, owner of Rescon Basement Solutions. "By joining Groundworks, a company that shares our values of putting employees first and delivering the highest level of service, we’re poised to take the next step in our journey."

This acquisition marks the 45th in Groundworks' history and is a testament to the company’s extraordinary growth. Since its founding in 2016, Groundworks has built a reputation for disrupting the foundation solutions industry by aligning with top local brands and expanding into new markets across the U.S. and Canada. This combination of regional expertise and visionary expansion is at the heart of the company’s success, and the future looks even brighter.

With their proven track record of evolution, Groundworks anticipates even more growth in 2025, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. The company continues to seek passionate individuals to join its dynamic team. For those interested in learning more about Groundworks’ success story, services, locations, and career opportunities, visit www.Groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer’s greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with over 78 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks’ combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks’ continued growth and success at www.Groundworks.com

